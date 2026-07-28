Gabby Hiestand Salgado was raised in Seattle, Washington and went to school at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where she studied Classical Language and Literature along with Film and Media Studies. She started her time at KYUK as the Wellness Programming Producer through the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. She was able to stay on with KYUK as the Archive Manager working with a team of people to digitize and share archival materials throughout the Y-K Delta.

