Gabby Hiestand SalgadoDirector of Programming & Services
Gabby Hiestand Salgado was raised in Seattle, Washington and went to school at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where she studied Classical Language and Literature along with Film and Media Studies. She started her time at KYUK as the Wellness Programming Producer through the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. She was able to stay on with KYUK as the Archive Manager working with a team of people to digitize and share archival materials throughout the Y-K Delta.
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On July 25, Bethel’s cultural center filled with Bruno Mars, rainbow lights, and lots of sequins in the city’s second annual drag show. The free event, co-sponsored by Teens Acting Against Violence and Bethel Actors Guild, included a roster of five performers from across Alaska. Returners Ice Warah and Osha Violation were joined by queens Golden Delicious, Ella Mental, and drag king Mister Chance.
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Seven teams gathered in Bethel’s sand pit on Saturday, July 11 for the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s annual mud volleyball tournament and fundraiser.
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On Saturday, July 4, the city of Bethel donned its red, white, and blue to celebrate America's 250th birthday in style.
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Bethel cheered on the Class of 2026 as they rode in the annual Senior Parade on May 14, 2026.
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Sunny skies graced the start line for the 2026 Akiak Dash as sixteen mushers and their teams took off in a mass start up the Kuskokwim River. From Bethel to Akiak and back, teams will have travelled 65 miles upon their return.
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Halloween in Bethel this year was full of festivities. From the Kuskokwim Consortium Library’s annual Trunk or Treat to haunted houses and more, families were not lacking in choices for how to spend their Halloween evening.
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Six teams converged in Bethel’s sand pit last weekend for the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s annual mud volleyball tournament and fundraiser.
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Community members in red, white, and blue lined the streets of Bethel Friday morning as the city's annual Fourth of July parade made its way through town under sunny skies.
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Inspired by Bethel's rich history of yuraq, Qasgirmuit has created space for song, dance and community since their founding in 2019.
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Thousands of rainbow smelts arrived in Bethel on the evening of May 21 on their annual migration up the Kuskokwim River to spawn. But for some smelts, the last stop on their journey was a dipnet.