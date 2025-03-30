Slideshow: Day 2 of the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival

On Saturday (March 29), the Cama’i dance festival buzzed with another full roster of dancing, workshops, and the annual native foods dinner.

The second day of festivities featured twelve hours of performances, including those of Bethel student groups from Ayaprun Elitnaurviat, Gladys Jung Elementary School, and MikeInguut Elitnaurviat.

Visiting dance groups such as Anchorage’s Synergy Step and Anaya Latin Dancers hosted dance workshops throughout the day, giving festival spectators and performers a chance to try out what they saw on the BRHS stage.

The Cama’i native foods dinner fed hundreds of festival goers, offering up moose-tongue chili, seal stew, and multiple varieties of salmon among other regional delicacies. The volunteer-run potluck is an annual staple of the event, showcasing foods from across the Yup’ik and Cup’ik cultures represented at the festival.

The evening performances included the Heart of the Drums event, a Cama’i tradition calling on all drummers across the visiting communities, including those who had participated in the weekend’s drum making workshop. Dozens of drummers spread throughout the Warrior Dome, beating and singing in unison in what is pridefully known as the loudest event of the festival.

Just before the Chevak Tanqik Dancers closed out the night, Joeli Angukarnaq Carleson of Kwethluk was crowned 2025’s Miss Cama’i.

Sunday (March 30), the final day of festivities continues with seven more hours of dancing and celebration, including the Cama’i qaspeq parade and an additional screening of the film “Drums of Winter.” Doors open at 12:30 and festivities begin with the relighting of the Cama’i flame at 12:55.

