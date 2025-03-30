© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: Day 2 of the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival

KYUK | By Samantha Watson,
Katie Baldwin BasileGabby SalgadoMaryCait DolanRyan Cotter
Published March 30, 2025 at 10:28 AM AKDT
Bethel dance group, Yurartet, performs at the 2025 Cama'i on March 29, 2025.
1 of 32  — 250329_GSalgado_Cama'iDay2-06136.jpg
Bethel dance group, Yurartet, performs at the 2025 Cama'i on March 29, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel dance group, Yurartet, performs at the 2025 Cama'i on March 29, 2025.
2 of 32  — 250329_GSalgado_Cama'iDay2-06069.jpg
Bethel dance group, Yurartet, performs at the 2025 Cama'i on March 29, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Miss Cama'i contestants line up for their introductions to the audience at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 29, 2025.
3 of 32  — 250329_GSalgado_Cama'iDay2-904658.jpg
Miss Cama'i contestants line up for their introductions to the audience at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 29, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Joeli Angukarnaq Carlson from Kwethluk wins Miss Cama'i at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 29, 2025.
4 of 32  — 250329_GSalgado_Cama'iDay2-06373.jpg
Joeli Angukarnaq Carlson from Kwethluk wins Miss Cama'i at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 29, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Dancers from the Delta Illusions Dance Company perform to the song "Hit the Road Jack" at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
5 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4640.jpg
Dancers from the Delta Illusions Dance Company perform to the song "Hit the Road Jack" at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
6 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4500.jpg
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
7 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4501.jpg
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
8 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4584.jpg
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival, along with Yuraq instructor and drummer Little Girl Kathleen Naneng.
9 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4720.jpg
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival, along with Yuraq instructor and drummer Little Girl Kathleen Naneng.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
10 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4990.jpg
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Families join students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik on stage as they perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
11 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4783.jpg
Families join students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik on stage as they perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Scammon Bay dance group and volunteers dance together after a majority of the Scammon Bay group did not make it into Bethel due to weather. 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 29, 2025.
12 of 32  — 250329_MCDolan_Cama'iDay2-904558.jpg
Scammon Bay dance group and volunteers dance together after a majority of the Scammon Bay group did not make it into Bethel due to weather. 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 29, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
A dancer onstage with the Scammon Bay Dancers pretends to blow smoke in a humorous dance. March 29, 2025.
13 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-00239.jpg
A dancer onstage with the Scammon Bay Dancers pretends to blow smoke in a humorous dance. March 29, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
14 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4611.jpg
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
15 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4858.jpg
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
The Synergy Step Team performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 29, 2025.
16 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-09328.jpg
The Synergy Step Team performs at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 29, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Audience participants roar like bears during the Synergy Step Team's interactive performance at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 29, 2025.
17 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-09217.jpg
Audience participants roar like bears during the Synergy Step Team's interactive performance at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 29, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
18 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4812.jpg
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
The Gladys Jung Crane dancers at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 29, 2025.
19 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-09101.jpg
The Gladys Jung Crane dancers at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 29, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
20 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4772.jpg
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Yurartet dancers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
21 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-5348.jpg
Yurartet dancers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Synergy Step Team performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
22 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4930.jpg
Synergy Step Team performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
23 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4923.jpg
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
24 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4692.jpg
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
25 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4537.jpg
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Yurartet dancers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
26 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-5313.jpg
Yurartet dancers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
27 of 32  — 20250329-Camai-KBasile-4896.jpg
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
The Kotlik Dancers onstage at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 29, 2025.
28 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-09824.jpg
The Kotlik Dancers onstage at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 29, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Heart of the Drums at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival fills the BRHS gymnasium with the sounds of yuraq.
29 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-00082.jpg
The Heart of the Drums at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival fills the BRHS gymnasium with the sounds of yuraq.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Drummers lift their cauyat into their air during the Heart of the Drums.
30 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-00173.jpg
Drummers lift their cauyat into their air during the Heart of the Drums.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Drummers line the bleachers of the Bethel Regional High School gym during the Heart of the Drums. March 29, 2025.
31 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-00093.jpg
Drummers line the bleachers of the Bethel Regional High School gym during the Heart of the Drums. March 29, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Unit Souzou taiko drummers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
32 of 32  — 250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2/250329-MCDolan-CamaiDay2-09595.jpg
Unit Souzou taiko drummers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

On Saturday (March 29), the Cama’i dance festival buzzed with another full roster of dancing, workshops, and the annual native foods dinner.

The second day of festivities featured twelve hours of performances, including those of Bethel student groups from Ayaprun Elitnaurviat, Gladys Jung Elementary School, and MikeInguut Elitnaurviat.

Visiting dance groups such as Anchorage’s Synergy Step and Anaya Latin Dancers hosted dance workshops throughout the day, giving festival spectators and performers a chance to try out what they saw on the BRHS stage.

The Cama’i native foods dinner fed hundreds of festival goers, offering up moose-tongue chili, seal stew, and multiple varieties of salmon among other regional delicacies. The volunteer-run potluck is an annual staple of the event, showcasing foods from across the Yup’ik and Cup’ik cultures represented at the festival.

The evening performances included the Heart of the Drums event, a Cama’i tradition calling on all drummers across the visiting communities, including those who had participated in the weekend’s drum making workshop. Dozens of drummers spread throughout the Warrior Dome, beating and singing in unison in what is pridefully known as the loudest event of the festival.

Just before the Chevak Tanqik Dancers closed out the night, Joeli Angukarnaq Carleson of Kwethluk was crowned 2025’s Miss Cama’i.

Sunday (March 30), the final day of festivities continues with seven more hours of dancing and celebration, including the Cama’i qaspeq parade and an additional screening of the film “Drums of Winter.” Doors open at 12:30 and festivities begin with the relighting of the Cama’i flame at 12:55.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile is an independent photographer and multimedia storyteller from Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
Ryan Cotter
Ryan Cotter (she/any) is serving as the Wellness Programming Producer in partnership with Jesuit Volunteer Corp Northwest.
