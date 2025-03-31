© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: The 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival comes to a close

KYUK | By Evan Erickson,
Gabby SalgadoMaryCait DolanRyan CotterJosiah Swope
Published March 31, 2025 at 10:06 AM AKDT
1 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06722.jpg
A boy closes his eyes as he thrusts his dance fans high above his head. March 30, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07416.jpg
Kassiglurmiut Dancers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
3 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06501.jpg
An elder peforms onstage with the Kotlik Dancers on the final day of the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
4 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07313.jpg
Chevak Tanqik Dancers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
5 of 30  — 250330_RCotter_CamaiDay3-905110.jpg
A Gladys Jung Elementary teacher guides the Gladys Jung Cranes dancers as they perform.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
6 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07089.jpg
Scammon Bay dancers at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
7 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06613.jpg
Yaayuk Angela Hunt, honored as a Living Treasure alongsider her husband Isidore Caara Hunt at this year's Cama'i Dance Festival, yuraqs onstage with the Kotlik Dancers.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
8 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07261.jpg
Chevak Tanqik Dancers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
9 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07449.jpg
Anaya Latin Dancers from Anchorage perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
10 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07398.jpg
Kassiglurmiut Dancers perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
11 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07841.jpg
2025 Cama'i Qaspeq Parade on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
12 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07928.jpg
2025 Cama'i Qaspeq Parade on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
13 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07712.jpg
Yuratet dance group from Bethel performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
14 of 30  — 250330_GSalgado_Cama'iDay3-07975.jpg
Elder Recognition Song performed at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival on March 30, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
15 of 30  — 250330_RCotter_CamaiDay3-905442.jpg
A Scammon Bay dancer performs enthusiastically onstage at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
16 of 30  — 250330_RCotter_CamaiDay3-906453.jpg
Aanchich'x Kwaan perform at their Up Close & Personal seminar.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
17 of 30  — 250330_RCotter_CamaiDay3-906400.jpg
A Aanchich'x Kwaan performers shows their drum at the group's Up Close & Personal seminar
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
18 of 30  — 250330_RCotter_CamaiDay3-906582.jpg
Bethel resident Barbara Atchak adorns her traditional Tlingit button blanket.
Ryan Cotter / KYUK
19 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06680.jpg
The Glady Jung Crane Dancers perform on the final day of the 2025 Cama;i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
20 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06662.jpg
The Glady Jung Crane Dancers perform on the final day of the 2025 Cama;i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
21 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-907209.jpg
The stage is filled with qaspeqs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival's second annual Qaspeq Parade. March 30, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
22 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06623.jpg
Light catches on the feathers of a Yup'ik dance fan.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
23 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06713.jpg
The Glady Jung Crane Dancers perform on the final day of the 2025 Cama;i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
24 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06931.jpg
A man sits on the edge of the stage and blows kisses to the crowd as he dances with the Kotlik Dancers on the final day of the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
25 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-06996.jpg
A Scammon Bay elder yuraqs onstage at the 2025 Cama;i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
26 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-906896.jpg
A dancer performing with Kassiglurmiut Yurartait makes faces and strikes silly poses onstage at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
27 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-907123.jpg
A young dancer smiles onstage at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival. March 30, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
28 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-907230.jpg
Elders from across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta gather onstage to perform a grandparents' song at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
29 of 30  — 250330-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-907030.jpg
Baista Nanalook plays peekaboo behind two dance fans onstage with Yurartet. March 30, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
30 of 30  — 2Q2A8773-Enhanced-NR.jpg
Kassiglurmiut Yurartait at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival. March 30, 2025.
Josiah Swope / KYUK

After three packed days, the 2025 Cama’i Dance Festival is a wrap. On Sunday (March 30), the final beats of the festival rang out through the Bethel Regional High School gymnasium from the cauyat frame drums of the final performers — the Bethel-based dance group Qasqirmiut.

The Gladys Jung Cranes and BRHS Warriors Dancers also represented Bethel on Sunday, joined by groups from across the region and from far afield to push through their third and final performances of the festival. With most of the Scammon Bay Dancers held back by foul weather, the group found fill-ins and made the most of their Cama’i appearance. Attendees who stuck around for the third day of the festival were rewarded with a large dose of cuteness in the form of the qaspeq parade, where festival dancers and attendees showed off a rainbow of qaspeqs, including some made at a class during the festival.

The theme of this year’s festival was Ciuliamta Cauyait, or “Drums of Our Ancestors,” and festival organizers chose to shine a light on the lower Yukon Delta. Kotlik Elders Caara Isidore Hunt and Yaayuk Angela Hunt received this year’s Living Treasures awards, while the Cama’i dedication went to the late Cakicenaq Stanley Waska of Emmonak. Unfortunately, the Emmonak dancers, led by Waska’s son Raymond, came down with the flu and had to cancel. But the award-winning 1988 ethnographic film “Uksuum Cauyai: The Drums of Winter,” which features Waska and screened at the festival, showed festivalgoers what is so special about the community when it comes to preserving tradition.
