Slideshow: Bethel celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Gabby Salgado
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:27 PM AKDT
The Qasgirmiut dancers perform at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
The Qasgirmiut dancers perform at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The 2024 Native Clothing Fashion Show was the first of its kind at this year's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration. Oct. 14, 2024.
The 2024 Native Clothing Fashion Show was the first of its kind at this year's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members make DIY dance fans at the Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
Community members make DIY dance fans at the Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Elders Dora Wassillie of Kasigluk (left), Agnes Berlin of Kasigluk (center), and Nicholai Pavilla of Atmauluak (right) speak at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
Elders Dora Wassillie of Kasigluk (left), Agnes Berlin of Kasigluk (center), and Nicholai Pavilla of Atmauluak (right) speak at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
Students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members make DIY dance fans at the Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
Community members make DIY dance fans at the Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members enjoy a native foods potluck at Bethel's Indigenous peoples' Day Community Celebration. Oct. 14, 2024.
Community members enjoy a native foods potluck at Bethel's Indigenous peoples' Day Community Celebration. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mikayla Miller (left), Youth Services Coordinator at the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, leads kids in a crafting activity. Oct. 14, 2024.
Mikayla Miller (left), Youth Services Coordinator at the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, leads kids in a crafting activity. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Akutaq making attracts community members big and small at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
Akutaq making attracts community members big and small at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Akutaq making attracts community members big and small at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
Akutaq making attracts community members big and small at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members hold up hand-painted signs and gather in front of the Cultural Center for the annual Indigenous Peopls' Day March organized by TWC's Teens Acting Against Violence. Oct. 14, 2024.
Community members hold up hand-painted signs and gather in front of the Cultural Center for the annual Indigenous Peopls' Day March organized by TWC's Teens Acting Against Violence. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The annual Indigenous People's Day March makes its way down Bethel's Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway on Oct. 14, 2024.
The annual Indigenous People's Day March makes its way down Bethel's Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway on Oct. 14, 2024.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
The annual Indigenous People's Day March makes its way down Bethel's Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway on Oct. 14, 2024.
The annual Indigenous People's Day March makes its way down Bethel's Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kelly Lincoln (far right) poses with her nieces and nephew in homemade parkas. Oct. 14, 2024.
Kelly Lincoln (far right) poses with her nieces and nephew in homemade parkas. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Barbara Atchak explains the significance of her Tlingit regalia during the Native Clothing Fashion Show at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
Barbara Atchak explains the significance of her Tlingit regalia during the Native Clothing Fashion Show at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Barbara Atchak adorns her button blanket during the Native Clothing Fashion Show at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
Barbara Atchak adorns her button blanket during the Native Clothing Fashion Show at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mukluks made by Golga Oscar are displayed at the Native Clothing Fashion Show at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Ceommunity Celebration. Oct. 14, 2024.
Mukluks made by Golga Oscar are displayed at the Native Clothing Fashion Show at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Ceommunity Celebration. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Participants in the Native Clothing Fashion Show stand onstage at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. oct. 14, 2024.
Participants in the Native Clothing Fashion Show stand onstage at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Ariana Samson wears a variety of handmade items in the Native Clothing Fashion Show, including a parka made by her grandmother. Oct. 14, 2024.
Ariana Samson wears a variety of handmade items in the Native Clothing Fashion Show, including a parka made by her grandmother. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mukluks made by Golga Oscar (left) and piluguks made by Nicholai Joekay. Oct. 14, 2024.
Mukluks made by Golga Oscar (left) and piluguks made by Nicholai Joekay. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Golga Oscar wears a pair of mukluks made by himself. Oct. 14, 2024.
Golga Oscar wears a pair of mukluks made by himself. Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The participants of the Native Clothing Fashion Show at the 2024 Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration in Bethel on Oct. 14, 2024.
The participants of the Native Clothing Fashion Show at the 2024 Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration in Bethel on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Qasgirmiut dancers perform at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
The Qasgirmiut dancers perform at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day Community Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Yesterday, Oct. 14, Bethel held its third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Community Celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center.

From yuraq to akutaq-making, the Cultural Center was filled with activities celebrating the cultural heritage of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Elders Agnes Berlin of Kasigluk, Dora Wassillie of Kasigluk, and Nicholai Pavilla of Atmauluak also shared their wisdom in a talk organized by the Center for Alaska Native Health Research.

The celebration took to the streets at 5:30 p.m. as the annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day March, organized by the Tundra Women’s Coalition’s Teens Acting Against Violence, made its way down the highway with big smiles and brightly colored signs.

The evening concluded with a parade of parkas and mukluks in the Native Clothing Fashion Show, and a performance by the Qasgirmiut dancers.
