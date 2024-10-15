Slideshow: Bethel celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Yesterday, Oct. 14, Bethel held its third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Community Celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center.
From yuraq to akutaq-making, the Cultural Center was filled with activities celebrating the cultural heritage of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Elders Agnes Berlin of Kasigluk, Dora Wassillie of Kasigluk, and Nicholai Pavilla of Atmauluak also shared their wisdom in a talk organized by the Center for Alaska Native Health Research.
The celebration took to the streets at 5:30 p.m. as the annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day March, organized by the Tundra Women’s Coalition’s Teens Acting Against Violence, made its way down the highway with big smiles and brightly colored signs.
The evening concluded with a parade of parkas and mukluks in the Native Clothing Fashion Show, and a performance by the Qasgirmiut dancers.