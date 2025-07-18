Slideshow: 2025 Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s Volleyball tournament
1 of 19 — 250712_EKomulainen-19.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
2 of 19 — 250712_EKomulainen-20.jpg
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
3 of 19 — 250712_EKomulainen-18.jpg
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
4 of 19 — 250712_EKomulainen-16.jpg
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
5 of 19 — 250712_EKomulainen-13.jpg
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
6 of 19 — 250712_EKomulainen-10.jpg
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
7 of 19 — 250712_EKomulainen-08.jpg
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
8 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02256.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
9 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02224.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
10 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02260.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
11 of 19 — 250712_MCDolan_Volleyball-02203.jpg
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
12 of 19 — 250712_MCDolan_Volleyball-02191.jpg
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
13 of 19 — 250712_MCDolan_Volleyball-02169.jpg
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
14 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02068.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
15 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02100.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
16 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02122.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
17 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02050.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
18 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02084.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
19 of 19 — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02001.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Six teams converged in Bethel’s sand pit last weekend for the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s annual mud volleyball tournament and fundraiser. Teams bumped, set, and spiked through rain and shine until one team reigned victorious: Run VLB, followed by runners-up Hit Faced. Rounding out the top three was team Kiss My Ace.