Slideshow: 2025 Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s Volleyball tournament

KYUK | By Gabby Hiestand Salgado,
MaryCait DolanElias Komulainen
Published July 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM AKDT
1 of 19  — 250712_EKomulainen-19.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
2 of 19  — 250712_EKomulainen-20.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
3 of 19  — 250712_EKomulainen-18.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
4 of 19  — 250712_EKomulainen-16.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
5 of 19  — 250712_EKomulainen-13.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
6 of 19  — 250712_EKomulainen-10.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
7 of 19  — 250712_EKomulainen-08.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Elias Komulainen/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
8 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02256.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
9 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02224.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
10 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02260.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
11 of 19  — 250712_MCDolan_Volleyball-02203.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
12 of 19  — 250712_MCDolan_Volleyball-02191.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
13 of 19  — 250712_MCDolan_Volleyball-02169.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
14 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02068.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
15 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02100.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
16 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02122.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
17 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02050.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
18 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02084.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
19 of 19  — 250712_GSalgado_Volleyball-02001.jpg
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 12, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Gabby Salgado/KYUK

Six teams converged in Bethel’s sand pit last weekend for the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s annual mud volleyball tournament and fundraiser. Teams bumped, set, and spiked through rain and shine until one team reigned victorious: Run VLB, followed by runners-up Hit Faced. Rounding out the top three was team Kiss My Ace.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
Elias Komulainen
