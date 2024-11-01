Slideshow: 2024 Bethel Halloween
1 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06876.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
2 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06860.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
3 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06865.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
4 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06883.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
5 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06885.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
6 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06895.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
7 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06916.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
8 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06926.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
9 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06902.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
10 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06933.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
11 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-07277.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
12 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06941.jpg
KYUK's "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
13 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06939.jpg
KYUK's "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
14 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-06984.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
15 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-07000.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
16 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-07236.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
17 of 17 — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-07267.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Halloween in Bethel this year was filled with tricks and treats! Community members had a wide variety of events to attend, with the library's annual Trunk-or-Treat and games provided by the AIRRAQ network at the Cultural Center and KYUK's haunted house next door.
It was a spook-tacular evening for all! Thank you to everyone who braved the KYUK haunted house and survived to tell the tale.
Thank you to Teens Acting Against Violence, the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, Bethel Actor's Guild, ANSEP, and UnCommon Pizza for supporting this event.