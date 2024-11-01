© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: 2024 Bethel Halloween

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Gabby Salgado
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:29 PM AKDT
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
1 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06876.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
2 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06860.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
3 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06865.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
4 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06883.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
5 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06885.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
6 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06895.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
7 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06916.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
8 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06926.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
9 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06902.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
10 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06933.jpg
Trunk-or-Treat put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
11 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-07277.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK's "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
12 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06941.jpg
KYUK's "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYUK's "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
13 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_MCDolan_Halloween-06939.jpg
KYUK's "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
14 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-06984.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
15 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-07000.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
16 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-07236.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
17 of 17  — 241031_Halloween/241031_GSalgado_Halloween-07267.jpg
Groups walk though the "Haunted Radio Station" haunted house put on by KYUK. Oct. 31, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK

Halloween in Bethel this year was filled with tricks and treats! Community members had a wide variety of events to attend, with the library's annual Trunk-or-Treat and games provided by the AIRRAQ network at the Cultural Center and KYUK's haunted house next door.

It was a spook-tacular evening for all! Thank you to everyone who braved the KYUK haunted house and survived to tell the tale.

Thank you to Teens Acting Against Violence, the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, Bethel Actor's Guild, ANSEP, and UnCommon Pizza for supporting this event.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan
Gabby Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
See stories by Gabby Salgado