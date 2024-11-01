Slideshow: 2024 Bethel Halloween

Halloween in Bethel this year was filled with tricks and treats! Community members had a wide variety of events to attend, with the library's annual Trunk-or-Treat and games provided by the AIRRAQ network at the Cultural Center and KYUK's haunted house next door.

It was a spook-tacular evening for all! Thank you to everyone who braved the KYUK haunted house and survived to tell the tale.

Thank you to Teens Acting Against Violence, the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, Bethel Actor's Guild, ANSEP, and UnCommon Pizza for supporting this event.

