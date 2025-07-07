Slideshow: Bethel celebrates a sunny Independence Day
Reigning Miss World Eskimo Indian Olympics, Tatiana Taanka Korthius, and reigning Miss Cama-i, Joeli Angukarnaq Carlson, ride in Bethel's Fourth of July parade.
Two young girls stand along Bethel's highway in matching striped dresses, waving American flags and collecting candy as the parade goes by.
Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way down the highway and toward Pinky's Park. July 4, 2025.
Community members like Dr. Elizabeth Roll don their best red, white, and blue accessories for the holiday.
Bethelites wave American flags along the Fourth of July parade route.
Parade spectators sit outside of Pinky's Park, where the parade officially ends and the rest of the city-sponsored Fourth of July celebrations are taking place.
Delta Illusion Dance group walks in the annual Fourth of July parade in Bethel, Alaska.
Community members don their best red. white, and blue accessories for the holiday. July 4, 2025.
A dog is decked out in red, white, and blue at Pinky's Park for Fourth of July festivities.
Bethel enjoyed a warm and sunny Fourth of July as celebrations began with the annual parade through town.
Bethel community members line up for the start of the annual Fourth of July parade.
Bethel Family Clinic float in the annual Fourth of July parade.
Community members in red, white, and blue lined the streets of Bethel Friday morning as the city's annual Fourth of July parade made its way through town under sunny skies – a welcome change from the cold and rainy weather that has accompanied the holiday in years past.
Following the parade, vendors sold food and crafts and hosted games for the crowd at Pinky's Park.