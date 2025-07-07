© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: Bethel celebrates a sunny Independence Day

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:29 AM AKDT
Reigning Miss World Eskimo Indian Olympics, Tatiana Taanka Korthius, and reigning Miss Cama-i, Joeli Angukarnaq Carlson, ride in Bethel's Fourth of July parade.
1 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-900106.jpg
Reigning Miss World Eskimo Indian Olympics, Tatiana Taanka Korthius, and reigning Miss Cama-i, Joeli Angukarnaq Carlson, ride in Bethel's Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Two young girls stand along Bethel's highway in matching striped dresses, waving American flags and collecting candy as the parade goes by.
2 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909929.jpg
Two young girls stand along Bethel's highway in matching striped dresses, waving American flags and collecting candy as the parade goes by.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way down the highway and toward Pinky's Park. July 4, 2025.
3 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909984.jpg
Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade makes its way down the highway and toward Pinky's Park. July 4, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line the streets and rush forward to collect candy during Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
4 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909431.jpg
Community members line the streets and rush forward to collect candy during Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members like Dr. Elizabeth Roll don their best red, white, and blue accessories for the holiday.
5 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909710.jpg
Community members like Dr. Elizabeth Roll don their best red, white, and blue accessories for the holiday.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites wave American flags along the Fourth of July parade route.
6 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909646.jpg
Bethelites wave American flags along the Fourth of July parade route.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
7 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-900021.jpg
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line the streets and rush forward to collect candy during Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
8 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909533.jpg
Community members line the streets and rush forward to collect candy during Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Parade spectators sit outside of Pinky's Park, where the parade officially ends and the rest of the city-sponsored Fourth of July celebrations are taking place.
9 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-900082.jpg
Parade spectators sit outside of Pinky's Park, where the parade officially ends and the rest of the city-sponsored Fourth of July celebrations are taking place.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
10 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909631.jpg
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Delta Illusion Dance group walks in the annual Fourth of July parade in Bethel, Alaska.
11 of 24  — 250704_GSalgado_Fourth of July-01198.jpg
Delta Illusion Dance group walks in the annual Fourth of July parade in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
12 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909671.jpg
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
13 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909720.jpg
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members don their best red, white, and blue accessories for the holiday. July 4, 2025.
14 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909791.jpg
Community members don their best red. white, and blue accessories for the holiday. July 4, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethelites wave American flags along the Fourth of July parade route.
15 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909756.jpg
Bethelites wave American flags along the Fourth of July parade route.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
16 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909836.jpg
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
17 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909910.jpg
Community members line the streets along the route for Bethel's annual Fourth of July parade.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A dog is decked out in red, white, and blue at Pinky's Park for Fourth of July festivities.
18 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-900114.jpg
A dog is decked out in red, white, and blue at Pinky's Park for Fourth of July festivities.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel enjoyed a warm and sunny Fourth of July as celebrations began with the annual parade through town.
19 of 24  — 250704-MCDolan-4thofJuly-909893.jpg
Bethel enjoyed a warm and sunny Fourth of July as celebrations began with the annual parade through town.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel community members line up for the start of the annual Fourth of July parade.
20 of 24  — 250704_GSalgado_Fourth of July-01028.jpg
Bethel community members line up for the start of the annual Fourth of July parade.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel community members line up for the start of the annual Fourth of July parade.
21 of 24  — 250704_GSalgado_Fourth of July-01017.jpg
Bethel community members line up for the start of the annual Fourth of July parade.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel community members line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade.
22 of 24  — 250704_GSalgado_Fourth of July-01387.jpg
Bethel community members line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel community members line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade.
23 of 24  — 250704_GSalgado_Fourth of July-01463.jpg
Bethel community members line the route of the annual Fourth of July parade.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Bethel Family Clinic float in the annual Fourth of July parade.
24 of 24  — 250704_GSalgado_Fourth of July-01605.jpg
Bethel Family Clinic float in the annual Fourth of July parade.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK

Community members in red, white, and blue lined the streets of Bethel Friday morning as the city's annual Fourth of July parade made its way through town under sunny skies – a welcome change from the cold and rainy weather that has accompanied the holiday in years past.

Following the parade, vendors sold food and crafts and hosted games for the crowd at Pinky's Park.

MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
See stories by Gabby Hiestand Salgado