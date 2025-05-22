Slideshow: Smelt signal summer's arrival on the Kuskokwim
1 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-MCDolan-Smelt-901045.jpg
Smelt are scooped up by the netful from the Kuskokwim as community members gather at the seawall during this year's smelt run. May 21, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
2 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-MCDolan-Smelt-901079.jpg
Smelt are caught by the tote- or bucket-ful along Bethel's seawall on May 21, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
3 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-MCDolan-Smelt-901071.jpg
Smelt arrived in the Kuskokwim River in front of Bethel on May 21, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
4 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-GSalgado-Smelt-901132.jpg
Two young smelters show off their catch. May 21,2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
5 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-MCDolan-Smelt-901103.jpg
Some smelters risk leaning over the seawall to reach their dipnets to the low tide of the Kuskokwim. May 21, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
6 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-GSalgado-Smelt-901202.jpg
Hopeful smelters arrive at the seawall with a variety of nets, including these handmade ones. May 21, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
7 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-GSalgado-Smelt-901149.jpg
A young smelter shows off his catch. May 21, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
8 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-MCDolan-Smelt-901057.jpg
For many, smelting is a family affair. May 21, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
9 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-GSalgado-Smelt-901144.jpg
Along the seawall, a smelter mends a hole in his dipnet. May 21, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
10 of 10 — 250521-Smelt/250521-GSalgado-Smelt-901181.jpg
A smelter beckons his young helpers to watch as he prepares to empty smelt into a bucket with a flick of his dipnet. May 21, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Thousands of rainbow smelts arrived in Bethel on the evening of May 21 on their annual migration up the Kuskokwim River to spawn. But for some smelts, the last stop on their journey was a dipnet, as dozens of residents showed up at Bethel’s seawall with the long-handled nets to fill their buckets with the diminutive, iridescent fish.
The smelt run marks the beginning of the summer fishing season. It’s a reminder for residents of lower Kuskokwim communities that the arrival of salmon is just around the corner.
