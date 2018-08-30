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Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
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Wellness Wednesday
Wednesdays at 10:00am
Hosted by Valerie Rosqueta

Wellness Wednesday is a talk show about health and wellness throughout the Y-K Delta that features health care providers from Bethel, the Y-K Delta region and beyond. The program airs at 10:00 a.m. every Wednesday with hosts from YKHC, Tundra Women's Coalition, and more.

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