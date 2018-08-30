Wellness Wednesday
Wednesdays at 10:00am
Wellness Wednesday is a talk show about health and wellness throughout the Y-K Delta that features health care providers from Bethel, the Y-K Delta region and beyond. The program airs at 10:00 a.m. every Wednesday with hosts from YKHC, Tundra Women's Coalition, and more.
Latest Episodes
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Valerie Rosqueta talks with Kim Turner about colorectal cancer and the importance of colorectal cancer screenings.
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KYUK's Wellness Programing Producer Valerie Rosqueta introduces herself and outlines her goals for the Wellness Wednesday show.
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Taylor Finley, Laura Ellsworth, and Golga Oscar (Quki) look at the health benefits of making art. They also discuss the upcoming YK Arts and Innovation Festival occurring in September.
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This week Nicholai Joekay is joined by Ellen Hodges and Ginger Wright to discuss the health benefits of breastfeeding, what to expect when breastfeeding a child, and resources YKHC offers for families.
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Taylor Finley talks with KYUK's Gabby Salgado about TAAV's recent trip to Dillingham and their work with the Violence Prevention Coalition.
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This week Nicholai Joekay is joined by Teresa Markham and Joe Okitkun to discuss the community health aide program. They also look at what YKHC is doing to address the need for swift response in emergent situations.
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KYUK's Gabby Salgado talks with Taylor Finley from TWC about TWC's youth programming and the Teens Acting Against Violence group.
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Listen to Wellness Wednesday from May 20, 2026
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Dr. Sam Asgarian joins Gabby Salgado on Wellness Wednesday this week to discuss the different options for colon cancer screenings and why it's important to get screened.
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Taylor Finley talks with Scotty Monteith from the Tundra Women's Coalition about National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness month.