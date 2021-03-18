Local News
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The Nov. 18 flight found plenty of open water as warm weather has left conditions unsafe for travel.
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'It’s very exhausting.' Kuskokwim communities push back in latest chapter of decades-long debate over Donlin GoldThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a series of public hearings as part of a study examining what would happen if contaminants were to leak from the proposed Donlin Gold mine’s tailings dam.
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According to a review by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions, Bethel Police Sergeant Robert Saulters and Bethel Police Officer John Swope acted within the law when they shot 23-year-old Bethel resident Neil Japhet on June 7.
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Federal attorneys told an appeals court that their challenge had become moot by the results of the election, which will be certified next week.
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Incumbent Democratic Rep. Nellie Jimmie will serve another two-year term in the state House, while current Alaska Speaker of the House Rep. Bryce Edgmon has secured the Senate District S seat left vacant by outgoing Sen. Lyman Hoffman.
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According to Kipnuk Tribal President Daniel Paul, all residents are safe and no structures were damaged.
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Listen to the local English newscast from November 19, 2026.
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Listen to Yugtun Qanemcit from November 19, 2026.
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Begich III finished well ahead of independent Bill Hill.
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5 Republicans lose seats in Alaska Legislature as election officials finish vote-counting and tabulationAlaska election officials tallied results and settled ranked choice races on Nov. 18, the last day of midterm vote-counting.
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The council will hold a second public hearing on Dec. 15 for a proposal that would raise most fares by $2 or $3, and also raise fees paid by taxicab permit holders by more than 20% across the board.
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The Associated Press has called the race for the Democrat. She has unseated Sen. Dan Sullivan and has more than 50% of the vote.
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State officials credit a combination of recruitment efforts, more competitive salary, and better benefits with helping reduce vacancy rates, now down to roughly 13% statewide from 15% in 2024.
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Testifiers urged support for more funding to address the state’s teacher shortage, special education needs, and rising costs of energy for transportation and school maintenance.
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Five Republicans are set to lose their seats, and four state House seats appear to have flipped to candidates aligned with a Democrat-heavy bipartisan coalition.
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Our partners at Gavel Alaska streamed the ranked choice vote count in Juneau on Wednesday evening.
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Just over 70% of registered voters in the small community voted, according to unofficial election results posted late last week.
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Officials are due to tabulate ranked choice results in races where no candidate won a majority on Wednesday. If you’re as impatient as we are, here’s a preview.
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