Federal Subsistence Board will decide whether to assume federal management of the Yukon River salmon fisheryOn May 5, the board will convene from 9 a.m. until noon to decide whether to federalize control of the Yukon River subsistence salmon fishery. You can listen to the meeting via teleconference by calling 1-888-942-9690 Passcode: 6071806.
If the legislature does not pass this bill before the session ends, it will become a ballot measure. The ballot measure could draw more blue voters to the polls during the midterm elections.
Four candidates running in the U.S. House Special Election, Emil Notti, Tara Sweeney, Mary Peltola, and Sarah Palin, will participate in a candidate forum at the Long House Hotel on May 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
KYUK received 11 Alaska Press Club Awards for journalism produced in 2021, including Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 PandemicKYUK’s 2021 honors include first place for Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. KYUK received this award among all news outlets in Alaska.
Listen to Yugtun Qanemcit from May 4, 2022.
Listen to the local English newscast from May 4, 2022.
Here's a list of which candidates have filed so far.
A River Watch team spent much of the weekend viewing breakup conditions along the Kuskokwim River from the air, and the news is mostly good.
More than 125 people turned out in Bethel to hear Yup’ik artist Byron Nicholai perform music from his new album over the weekend. An enthusiastic crowd used the Yugtun word for "encore" throughout the night to hear songs in their Indigenous language.
Emil Notti, Tara Sweeney, Mary Peltola, and Sarah Palin are running for the U.S. House seat in the upcoming special election. They are all Alaska Native, except for Palin.
59-year-old Nicky Myers was Mayor of Pilot Station, proto-deacon of the Russian Orthodox church, a crew boss for local wildfire firefighters, a member of search and rescue, and a family man. It’s the first river death in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta this year.
Mike Williams Sr. recognized by state University for his advocacy in the region with honorary doctorate"It's an honor to be recognized like this," Mike Williams Sr. said of the honor. "It's something that I accepted graciously and enthusiastically, and I'm going to enjoy it for the rest of my life."
