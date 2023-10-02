© 2023 KYUK
Bethel Regional High School hosts regional cross-country meet at the sandpit in Bethel

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published October 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM AKDT
The 2023 3A Big West Cross-country Meet was held at the sandpit in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 30.
1 of 19  — 230930_Cross-country _Jswope-26.jpg
On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Bethel Regional High School (BRHS) Warriors hosted the 3A Big West Regional and the Lower Kuskokwim Regional cross-country meet at the sandpit in Bethel. The BRHS girls and boys teams both took first place, which qualifies them to compete at the state meet in Palmer on Saturday, Oct. 7.

KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello attended the race and has this audio postcard.

3A Big West Regional Race At The Pit
On Saturday, Sept 30 cross country teams from across the Arctic and Western Alaska traveled to Bethel to compete in the last competition of the regular season.

High School Girls Top 8 and Times
1. AwaLuk Nichols: Nome-Beltz 24:03
2. Lauren Kingstrom: Nome-Beltz 24:05
3. Rosemarie Dyment: BRHS 26:04
4. Xiimara Salazar: Kotzebue 26:49
5. Kyana Harpak: BRHS 27:15
6. Kiara Burnell: Barrow 27:36
7. Forrest Olemaun: Barrow 27:38
8. Katelyn Piper: Kotzebue 27:46		High School Boys Top 8 and Times
1. Orson Hoogendorn: Nome-Beltz 19:23
2. Ned Peters: Bethel Regional 19:37
3. Jackson Iverson: BRHS 20:23
4. Benjamin Milton: Nome-Beltz 20:39
5. Madden Cockroft: BRHS 21:33
6. Sheldon Smith: BRHS 21:34
7. Son Erickson: Nome-Beltz 21:34
8. Deacon Callahan: Nome-Beltz 22:03
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
