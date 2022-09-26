BRHS Takes First Place in Pit Race

Village cross country teams from across the YK Delta were in Bethel on Saturday competing at BRHS’s Pit Race. The Bethel Warriors’ teams won all the junior high and high school races, and it was all Bethel racers taking the individual championships.

Ned Peters of BRHS won the boys high school race. Mathew Panruk of Cheforanak placed second and Sheldon Smith of Bethel placed third. The Hooper Bay boys took second place in team standings.

In the girls high school race, Payton Boney, of BRHS, placed first, followed by her teammate Kiana Harpak. Ariana Lake of Chevak took third place and her team , the Comets, placed second overall.

In the junior high girls race Claire Dyment won followed by Sasha Charles of Scammon Bay.

The BRHS junior high boys team had a perfect score, taking the top six spots. Jackson Iverson won the race followed by his brother Cole Iverson. Silas Lefferts took third overall for the junior high Warriors.

The race marks the end of the junior high season. The high school teams will compete next at the conference meet. Those that qualify will move onto the state championship meet at Bartlett High School, in Anchorage, on Oct. 8.