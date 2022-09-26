© 2022
Sports

BRHS Takes First Place in Pit Race

KYUK | By Shane Iverson
Published September 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM AKDT
xc slideshow/KB900001.jpg
1 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900001.jpg
High school boys take off from the starting line at the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB900007.jpg
2 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900007.jpg
Students from across the YK Delta ran in the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB909676.jpg
3 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB909676.jpg
High school girls start off the Pit Race with an uphill climb in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB900067.jpg
4 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900067.jpg
It's a close race as these runners round this turn during the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB909743.jpg
5 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB909743.jpg
Runners were able to enjoy sunshine and blue skies as they ran the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
KB900099.jpg
6 of 15  — KB900099.jpg
A runner from BRHS is cheered on by friends, family and teammates along the course of the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB900183.jpg
7 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900183.jpg
Ned Peters of BRHS finishes first in the high school boys' division of the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB909801.jpg
8 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB909801.jpg
Payton Boney of BRHS placed first in the high school girls' division of the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB900250.jpg
9 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900250.jpg
Despite losing a shoe in the final stretch, this Akiachak runner still finishes strong in the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB909831.jpg
10 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB909831.jpg
A runner from BRHS runs toward the finish line with a face of determination at the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB909856.jpg
11 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB909856.jpg
A Tuntutuliak runner strides toward the finish line of the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB900384.jpg
12 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900384.jpg
BRHS recognized senior Adilyn Jung at the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB900573.jpg
13 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900573.jpg
The Hooper Bay boys' team took second place in the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska, on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB900563.jpg
14 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900563.jpg
The BRHS girls' team took first place in their division at the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan
xc slideshow/KB900579.jpg
15 of 15  — xc slideshow/KB900579.jpg
The BRHS boy's team took first place in their division at the Pit Race in Bethel, Alaska on Sept. 24, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan

Village cross country teams from across the YK Delta were in Bethel on Saturday competing at BRHS’s Pit Race. The Bethel Warriors’ teams won all the junior high and high school races, and it was all Bethel racers taking the individual championships.

Ned Peters of BRHS won the boys high school race. Mathew Panruk of Cheforanak placed second and Sheldon Smith of Bethel placed third. The Hooper Bay boys took second place in team standings.

In the girls high school race, Payton Boney, of BRHS, placed first, followed by her teammate Kiana Harpak. Ariana Lake of Chevak took third place and her team , the Comets, placed second overall.

In the junior high girls race Claire Dyment won followed by Sasha Charles of Scammon Bay.

The BRHS junior high boys team had a perfect score, taking the top six spots. Jackson Iverson won the race followed by his brother Cole Iverson. Silas Lefferts took third overall for the junior high Warriors.

The race marks the end of the junior high season. The high school teams will compete next at the conference meet. Those that qualify will move onto the state championship meet at Bartlett High School, in Anchorage, on Oct. 8.

Shane Iverson
Shane has been serving as General Manager since 2016. He joined KYUK as a journalist before he was promoted to radio director. He coaches several youth sports teams and enjoys hunting and fishing for his family and friends.
