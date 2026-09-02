Shane Iverson

Shane IversonVolunteer Photographer
Shane served as General Manager from 2016-2025. He joined KYUK as a journalist before he was promoted to radio director. He coaches several youth sports teams and enjoys hunting and fishing for his family and friends.
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The Bethel varsity boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Anchorage to compete at the State Preview meet hosted by Bartlett High School in Anchorage on Aug. 29.
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Runners from around the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta hit the trails in Anchorage at the ASAA State Championships on Oct. 5. The Bethel boys team left with a finish that ties the Bethel Regional High School record.
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The Bethel Regional High School boys and girls cross country teams will compete in the Alaska Student Activities Association Division II State Competition at Bartlett High School in Anchorage on Oct. 5. There, the boys team has a chance to make school history.
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Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors cross country teams won the Big West Division Championships in Utqiaġvik over the weekend, securing their spot at the state meet in Anchorage.
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Bethel cross country teams traveled to Chugiak, Alaska and Irvine, California, while the Lady Warriors hosted at home.
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The race is commonly dominated by larger Division I schools, but the Warriors boys team was one of just two middle-sized Division II teams to place in the top 10.
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Gladys Jung sixth-grader Maya Iverson becomes second-ever Bethel girl to win state Triple Crown, placing first in Greco, freestyle, and folkstyle.
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Bethel Regional High School junior Ned Peters and Hooper Bay senior Latrell Lake were the region’s top racers at the Alaska Student Athletic Association's State Cross-Country Tournament, held on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Palmer.
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The Bethel Boys Cross-Country team took fifth place at the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Palmer. Led by standout junior Ned Peters, the boys tied for the school’s second-best finish in recorded history, besting Kenai Central by just three points. Meanwhile, the Bethel Lady Warriors took sixth place at the state meet. Rosemary Dyment led the effort, taking 27th place with a time of 23 minutes, 9 seconds.
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Notice a problem? A large-scale internet and cell service outage in the area is hampering KYUK services. This is causing issues with everything from our ability to provide NPR programming to our website and online stream.