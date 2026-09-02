Shane Iverson

The Bethel Boys Cross-Country team took fifth place at the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Palmer. Led by standout junior Ned Peters, the boys tied for the school’s second-best finish in recorded history, besting Kenai Central by just three points. Meanwhile, the Bethel Lady Warriors took sixth place at the state meet. Rosemary Dyment led the effort, taking 27th place with a time of 23 minutes, 9 seconds.