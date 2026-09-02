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Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
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Shane Iverson

Volunteer Photographer

Shane served as General Manager from 2016-2025. He joined KYUK as a journalist before he was promoted to radio director. He coaches several youth sports teams and enjoys hunting and fishing for his family and friends.