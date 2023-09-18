© 2023 KYUK
Slideshow: BRHS hosts annual cross country sand pit race

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan
Published September 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM AKDT
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023.
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Rosemarie Dyment of Bethel Regional High School races to a first place finish in the high school girls division of the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
12 of 20  — 230916_MCDolan_PitRace/230916_MCDolan_PitRace-906210.jpg
Rosemarie Dyment of Bethel Regional High School races to a first place finish in the high school girls division of the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Hannah Leinberger of Bethel Regional High School inches past Abbigal Mael of Caputnguac for 10th place at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
Hannah Leinberger of Bethel Regional High School inches past Abbigal Mael of Caputnguac for 10th place at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Ned Peters of Bethel Regional High School leads the pack early on at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
Ned Peters of Bethel Regional High School leads the pack early on at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023.
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Bethel Regional High School hosted student athletes from around the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta for the annual Bethel Cross Country Invitational. Students competed in categories separated by grade level.

Elementary School Girls Top Three:
  1. Maya Iverson (Gladys Jung)
  2. Nurataaq Lefferts (Ayaprun Elitnaurvik)
  3. Alexandra Aguchak (Chevak)
Elementary School Boys Top Three:
  1. Cayson Ulroan (Chevak)
  2. Arjey McDonald (Chevak)
  3. Jabari McDonald (Chevak)
Junior High Girls Top Three:
  1. Claire Dyment (Bethel)
  2. Sasha Charlie (Scammon Bay)
  3. Ali Night (Chevak)
Junior High Boys Top Three:
  1. Cole Iverson (Bethel)
  2. Silas Lefferts (Bethel)
  3. Thomas Joe (Chevak)
High School Girls Top Three:
  1. Rosemarie Dyment (Bethel)
  2. Kyana Harpak (Bethel)
  3. Erica Aguchak (Hooper Bay)
High School Boys Top Three:
  1. Ned Peters (Bethel)
  2. Jackson Iverson (Bethel)
  3. Madden Cockroft (Bethel)
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK. In her free time, she enjoys getting outside, playing cribbage, and making art.
