Slideshow: BRHS hosts annual cross country sand pit race
Students from around the region competed in the Bethel Cross Country Invitiational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitiational on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Rosemarie Dyment of Bethel Regional High School races to a first place finish in the high school girls division of the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitiational on Sept. 16, 2023.
Hannah Leinberger of Bethel Regional High School inches past Abbigal Mael of Caputnguac for 10th place at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Ned Peters of Bethel Regional High School leads the pack early on at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational at the sand pit on Sept. 16, 2023.
Friends and family gathered at the sand pit to cheer for the runners at the Bethel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 16, 2023.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, Bethel Regional High School hosted student athletes from around the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta for the annual Bethel Cross Country Invitational. Students competed in categories separated by grade level.
|Elementary School Girls Top Three:
|Elementary School Boys Top Three:
|Junior High Girls Top Three:
|Junior High Boys Top Three:
|High School Girls Top Three:
|High School Boys Top Three: