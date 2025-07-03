Emmonak man charged in shooting of 13-year-old girl

An Emmonak man has been charged with felony assault and weapons misconduct after allegedly shooting a 13-year-old girl with a hunting rifle in his residence, according to Alaska State Troopers.

According to a trooper affidavit, 49-year-old Nicholas Tucker Jr. shot the minor following an altercation with his son in the early morning hours of July 1. Troopers said that Tucker Jr. wielded a knife and forced his son to take refuge in a bedroom with the 13-year-old victim. From the hallway of the home, Tucker Jr. allegedly fired a shotgun into the door and then fired a single .270 caliber bullet through the door, striking the victim and nearly amputating the lower half of her arm, according to the affidavit.

Tucker Jr. was arrested without incident outside of the home by a village public safety officer (VPSO) and a trooper. The victim was treated at the Emmonak clinic and then medevaced to Anchorage. At Tucker Jr.'s arraignment on July 2 in Bethel District Court, the state confirmed that the victim's arm had been amputated.

Tucker Jr. has been charged with felony first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault, in addition to one count of felony weapons misconduct and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release in a separate case.

Tucker Jr.'s bail was set at $100,000. He is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. His next hearing is scheduled for July 14 in Bethel.