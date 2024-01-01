Ryan Cotter (she/her) is serving as the Wellness Programming Producer in partnership with Jesuit Volunteer Corp Northwest! She grew up as a third-culture kid in Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore, with her family most recently settling down in Seattle, WA. She recently graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN, and has written for Mixed Asian Media, JoySauce , and The Wall Street Journal . In her free time, Ryan enjoys dancing, being involved in all levels of community theater, and overall being a chaos gremlin with her loved ones.