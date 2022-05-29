Emily Schwing

Emily SchwingReporter
Emily has covered land and wildlife management, wildfire and local government extensively in Alaska since 2006. She has worked all over the state, from the Chukchi Sea Coast to the Wrangell Narrows and from the Canadian Border to the Seward Peninsula.
A River Watch team spent much of the weekend viewing breakup conditions along the Kuskokwim River from the air, and the news is mostly good.
More than 125 people turned out in Bethel to hear Yup’ik artist Byron Nicholai perform music from his new album over the weekend. An enthusiastic crowd used the Yugtun word for "encore" throughout the night to hear songs in their Indigenous language.
Byron Nicholai's new album, Ayagnera, was released in March. The songs, in Yugtun, are a mash up of the Toksook Bay artist's emotions and his varied interest in different kinds of mix. He says the Yup'ik drum and traditional dancing helped inspire the album.
A River Watch team with the National Weather Service is headed to Bethel this week to monitor spring breakup on the Kuskokwim River.
News of avian flu outbreaks in dozens of states in the lower 48 have wildlife managers and bird hunters on edge as the spring migration gets underway in Alaska.