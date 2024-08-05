-
As the village of Nunapitchuk vies for funding to relocate, they need paperwork, proof, and plans. This fall, Nunapitchuk was selected as a testing ground for a new approach to climate-driven village relocation.
“These are water plants, constant water plants. They're not regular grass.” Morris Alexie said, pointing at the wet land off the boardwalk. “This is becoming a norm everywhere.”
The law enforcement building in Nunapitchuk sits on the shore of the dynamic Johnson River, which runs through the village. And the building is right on the shore. The riverbank has eroded to a foot away from one of the building's stilts.
The tundra village of Nunapitchuk sits on top of a high concentration of permafrost, but it’s melting. In the first of a four part series, KYUK visited Nunapitchuk to see how the warming is affecting home lives.
Vitus Energy was on their way to their last fuel delivery in Nunapitchuk when the barge carrying gasoline got stuck in the ice. Although the diesel and stove oil shipments arrived, the village is waiting on the ice road to get their gasoline for winter.
As the rivers in southwest Alaska freeze, the final fuel barges are sailing through tricky waters. Vitus' last fuel delivery is expected in Nunapitchuk imminently.
Nunapitchuk’s Anna Tobeluk Memorial School started the school year remotely after a ramp fell, revealing rotted wood, but the district says that they plan to open the school soon.
It's not often village wrestlers make it to the finals. There's a lot stacked against them.
The village of Nunapitchuk has started constructing a new laundromat and water treatment building after their old one began to sink into the tundra and tilt dangerously to one side. If the building collapses, the village may lose access to treated water.
An affidavit filed by state troopers discloses more details in the shooting of a village police officer in Nunapitchuk on March 16.Daris Larson of…