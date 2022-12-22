Nunapitchuk and Akiachak wrestlers place second at state

In a rare feat, two village wrestlers made it all the way to the Alaska State Championship finals. Jason Ekamrak of Akiachak (103 lbs.) and Garrett Nicolai of Nunapitchuk (145 lbs.) both placed second in their weight classes.

Unlike basketball, high school wrestlers from small villages compete in the same division as medium-sized schools like Bethel. Village wrestlers have a lot to overcome to remain competitive. Fewer partners to wrestle with and fewer opportunities to compete are just a couple of the disadvantages.

KYUK’s Shane Iverson was at the tournament and spoke with Nunapitchuk wrestling coach Bailey Williams to find out how his athlete, Garret Nicolai, made it all the way to the final match.

