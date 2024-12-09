-
Charitie Ropati, a 23-year-old water engineer from the Kuskokwim Delta coast, has been named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Education list for her work with her nonprofit education organization, lilnativegirlinSTEM.
In less than a month, Uquviar Charitie Ropati will be the first Alaska Native woman to graduate from Columbia University’s Civil Engineering program in the department’s more than 155-year history. She says her deep roots in the coastal village of Kongiganak support her through the frustrating work of pushing for change on a global stage.
A former Kongiganak postal worker has admitted to embezzling money from the United States Postal Service.Sara Paul was Kongiganak’s postmaster for 18…
COVID-19 vaccine passports are gaining some traction within the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Around the same time that the Bethel fitness center reopened to…
Kongiganak has community spread of COVID-19, according to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation. Numerous recent cases there could not be linked to…
A man died after being thrown out of a boat near Tuntutuliak. The accident occurred July 28 on the Tagayarak River, a tributary of the Kuskokwim River.Two…
The village of Quinhagak will build a brand new clinic to replace their old one. The Indian Health Service awarded $2 million to Quinhagak through the…
Two more tribes in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta oppose the proposed Donlin gold mine. Napakiak and Kongiganak passed resolutions last week against the mine,…
Alaska State Troopers have reported that a man who went missing in Kongiganak last week has been found. Megan Peters, a spokeswoman for the Alaska State…
Troopers report Alexie Phillip has been found alive after he went missing in Kongiganak on June 6. This is a developing story. A young man has been…