Tuntutuliak man dies in snowmachine accident

A Tuntutuliak man has died following a snowmachine accident near the Kuskokwim Delta coastal community of Kongiganak, according to Alaska State Troopers .

Troopers said that they were notified in the early morning hours of March 30 that 27-year-old Peter Joseph had passed away from his injuries after the snowmachine accident.

Kongiganak tribal police said that they located Joseph’s body at around 2 a.m. on March 30 a short distance from the village. Joseph had apparently struck a large piece of ice while traveling alone on a snowmachine. Tribal police officer Sean Lupie said that attempts to revive Joseph, who was his cousin, were unsuccessful.

Joseph’s next of kin have been notified, and the state medical examiner’s officer has requested his remains, according to troopers.