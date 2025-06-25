© 2025 KYUK
Wellness Wednesday

Peacetalk: Violence prevention

Published June 25, 2025 at 3:36 PM AKDT
Taylor Finley explains how the cycle of violence feeds into trauma, as well as about the different kinds of violence prevention strategies and why they are important. They also share information about the Tundra Women's Coalition's upcoming Teens Lead Ahead day camp program.

If you have any questions regarding violence prevention and/or want to bring violence prevention educational content to any spaces you're involved in, you can connect with Tundra Women's Coalition's office line at 907-543-3444.

