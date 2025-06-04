Excellent Health w/YKHC: Cancer screenings

Guest host Mary Horgan speaks with the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Chief of Staff Dr. Ellen Hodges and OB-GYN Dr. David Compton on the most common types of cancer screenings and the importance of doing them. They also talk about sharing promising advancements in and increased access to cancer screening technology throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

For questions or appointments, call the Bethel appointment schedulers at 907-543-6442 or call your local clinic.