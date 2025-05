Host Taylor Finley breaks down the principles of the harm reduction approach to support those living with substance misuse and how the Tundra Women's Coalition utilizes it to support those who seek its services.

To learn more about the harm reduction approach and related resources in Alaska, check out iknowmine.org. You can also reach out to Taylor at taylor_finley@twcpeace.org, or call Tundra Women's Coalition's office at 907-543-3444.