CW: Mention of suicide

Annie Lang speaks with Scott Clifford on the history and importance of Men's Mental Health Month, as well as about how one can work to break down the stigma around and support the mental health of men in one's life.

If you are struggling with your mental health and need help, you are not alone. One resource is to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7, to be connected to English and Spanish speakers.