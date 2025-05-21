Water safety with YKFC

In honor of National Water Safety Month, Annie Lang speaks with Bethel Regional High School teacher Will Wilson on the importance of practicing water safety and strategies people can utilize to keep themselves and their loved ones safe out on the water.

To learn more on this topic, check out the Alaska Boating Safety Program's initiative “Save it For the Shore” here, as well as the Alaska Office of Boating Safety here. Bethel Search and Rescue also has a wide variety of survival tips for if one were ever to be in a life-threatening situation out on the water.

Interested in learning how to swim or how to improve your swimming? Check out the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center's website to learn about current swim lessons and water safety classes held throughout the year, as well as to learn how to get involved as a swim instructor or lifeguard.

