Slideshow: Bethel celebrates the Class of 2025

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Ryan Cotter
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKDT
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Seniors from Bethel Regional High School, Kuskokwim Learning Academy and Mount Edgecumbe High School in Sitka toss out candy as they ride through town in the 2025 Senior Parade. May 15, 2025.
Seniors from Bethel Regional High School, Kuskokwim Learning Academy and Mount Edgecumbe High School in Sitka toss out candy as they ride through town in the 2025 Senior Parade. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Friends and family line the highway, collecting candy and cheering for their graduating loved ones. May 15, 2025.
Friends and family line the highway, collecting candy and cheering for their graduating loved ones. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel Regional High School senior Josiah Swope tosses candy to the crowd during the Class of 2025's Senior Parade. May 15, 2025.
Bethel Regional High School senior Josiah Swope tosses candy to the crowd during the Class of 2025's Senior Parade. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
A Mount Edgecumbe senior joins her fellow Bethel seniors in the Class of 2025's Senior Parade. May 15, 2025.
A Mount Edgecumbe senior joins her fellow Bethel seniors in the Class of 2025's Senior Parade. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
BRHS students show off handmade signs in support of their graduating friend.
BRHS students show off handmade signs in support of their graduating friend.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's Senior Parade makes its way back onto the higway after looping through the City Sub neighborhood. May 15, 2025.
Bethel's Senior Parade makes its way back onto the higway after looping through the City Sub neighborhood. May 15, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Bethel seniors ride through town in decorated cars to celebrate their graduation. May 15, 2025.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK

As the 2025 school year comes to a close, celebration is in order.

On Thursday, May 15, the Class of 2025 donned their caps and gowns and drove through Bethel in cars decked out with tinsel and paint in the annual Senior Parade. Participating seniors represented the graduating classes of Bethel Regional High School, Kuskokwim Learning Academy, and Mount Edgecumbe High School in Sitka.

Friends and family lined the parade route to collect candy and cheer for the seniors as they make their way toward their next chapter.

MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
Ryan Cotter
Ryan Cotter (she/any) is serving as the Wellness Programming Producer in partnership with Jesuit Volunteer Corp Northwest.
