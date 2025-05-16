Slideshow: Bethel celebrates the Class of 2025

3 of 24 — 250515-MCDolan-SeniorParade/250515-MCDolan-SeniorParade-00556.jpg

Seniors from Bethel Regional High School, Kuskokwim Learning Academy and Mount Edgecumbe High School in Sitka toss out candy as they ride through town in the 2025 Senior Parade. May 15, 2025.

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK