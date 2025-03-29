Slideshow: Day 1 of the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival

The 2025 Cama’i dance festival began Friday, March 28 in Bethel Regional High School's gym-turned-performance venue. Over the course of the evening, hundreds of dancers and spectators filled the room in a booming first night of attendance.

The start of the three-day celebration began with the ceremonial lighting of the Cama’i flame. Three residents from Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta communities were chosen to light three candles representing each generation — child, adult, Elder — keeping the spirit of the festivities alive.

Shortly after a welcome from Orutsararmiut Native Traditional Council president Walter Jim, the Bethel Regional High School Warrior Dancers took to the stage, kicking off the weekend of dance, music, and fun.

Friday’s 12 performances blended cultures from across the Y-K Delta, state, and world. Aanchich’x Kwaan, a Tlingit and Haida dance group from Southeast Alaska, made their Cama’i debut, along with Portland-based taiko drum group Unit Souzou.

This year, Cama’i is dedicated to Cakicenaq Stanley Waska of Emmonak who passed away in 2017. Waska composed many yuraq songs and choreography in his lifetime, many of which live on in Cama’i performances this weekend. He is featured in the film “Uksuum Cauyai” or “Drums of Winter,” which is screening this weekend in room C20 on Saturday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Though the Emmonak dance group did not make it to this year’s festival due to illness, Waska’s dedication was presented to the community virtually on stage.

The festival presented its Living Treasure dedication to Angela Yaayuk Hunt and Isidore Caara Hunt of Kotlik for their work in organizing potlatch celebrations across lower Yukon communities. The pair expressed gratitude for the recognition after taking to the stage with the Kotlik dance group, Isidore drumming next to his grandson and Angela dancing alongside her daughters.

The festival continues this weekend with repeat performances from all of Friday’s groups. Other events happening throughout the building include qaspeq making and beading workshops, the Miss Cama’i cultural pageant, a craft fair, and the Native foods dinner.

Doors for the festival open Saturday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 12:30 p.m.

