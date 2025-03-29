© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: Day 1 of the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival

KYUK | By Samantha Watson,
MaryCait DolanRyan CotterKatie Baldwin Basile
Published March 29, 2025 at 9:55 AM AKDT
A young dancer keeps the beat of the drum with her dance fans onstage with Kassiglurmiut Yurartait. March 28, 2025.
1 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-08631.jpg
A young dancer keeps the beat of the drum with her dance fans onstage with Kassiglurmiut Yurartait. March 28, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
A button blanket decorated in formline design worn by a dancer of the Aanchich'x Kwaan dance group at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska.
2 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-07896.jpg
A button blanket decorated in formline design worn by a dancer of the Aanchich'x Kwaan dance group at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
A masked dancer performs with Ellangluni at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 28, 2025.
3 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-08542.jpg
A masked dancer performs with Ellangluni at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 28, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
A performer with the Aanchich'x Kwaan Tlingit dance group wields a paddle painted with formline designs.
4 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-07855.jpg
A performer with the Aanchich'x Kwaan Tlingit dance group wields a paddle painted with formline designs.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Little Girl Kathleen Naneng dances with the Scammon Bay Dance group at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
5 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3677.jpg
Little Girl Kathleen Naneng dances with the Scammon Bay Dance group at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Dancers from Kotlik smile as they yuraq onstage at the Cama'i Dance Festival on March 28, 2025.
6 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-07715.jpg
Dancers from Kotlik smile as they yuraq onstage at the Cama'i Dance Festival on March 28, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Anaya Latin Dancers onstage at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
7 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-08459.jpg
Anaya Latin Dancers onstage at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
The Scammon Bay Dnace group performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
8 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3686.jpg
The Scammon Bay Dance group performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
The Chevak Tanqik Dancers fill the stage with energy at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
9 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-GSalgado-CamaiDay1-08144.jpg
The Chevak Tanqik Dancers fill the stage with energy at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Polly Andrews sings onstage with Ellangluni at the Cama'i Dance Festival.
10 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-08500.jpg
Polly Andrews sings onstage with Ellangluni at the Cama'i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Aanchich'x Kwaan, a Tlingit and Haida group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
11 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3767.jpg
Aanchich'x Kwaan, a Tlingit and Haida group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile / Katie Baldwin Basile
A performer with Unit Souzou, a Japanese taiko performance group, beats a large taiko drum onstage at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
12 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-06841.jpg
A performer with Unit Souzou, a Japanese taiko performance group, beats a large taiko drum onstage at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
A dancer with the Aanchich'x Kwaan dance group raises her drum in the air as she sings.
13 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-07977.jpg
A dancer with the Aanchich'x Kwaan dance group raises her drum in the air as she sings.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Yaayuk Angela Hunt of Kotlik leaves the stage after dancing and receiving the Cama'i 2025 Living Treasures honor.
14 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3582.jpg
Yaayuk Angela Hunt of Kotlik leaves the stage after dancing and receiving the Cama'i 2025 Living Treasures honor.
Katie Baldwin Basile
A young audience member watches the Synergy Step Team at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
15 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3613.jpg
A young audience member watches the Synergy Step Team at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Ellangluni performs at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
16 of 34  — 250328_RCotter_Cama_i-903771.jpg
Ellangluni performs at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Audience members dance along with the Chevak Tanqik Dancers 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
17 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3875.jpg
Audience members dance along with the Chevak Tanqik Dancers 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Aanchich'x Kwaan, a Tlingit and Haida group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
18 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3787.jpg
Aanchich'x Kwaan, a Tlingit and Haida group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
The BRHS Warrior Dancers at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
19 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-06163.jpg
The BRHS Warrior Dancers at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
Dancers with Bethel's Delta Illusion Dance Company perform a duet at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 28, 2025.
20 of 34  — drive-download-20250329T173116Z-001/250328-GSalgado-CamaiDay1-06590.jpg
Dancers with Bethel's Delta Illusion Dance Company perform a duet at the Cama'i Dance Festival. March 28, 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Synergy Step Team performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
21 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3593.jpg
Synergy Step Team performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Synergy Step Team performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
22 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3605.jpg
Synergy Step Team performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Aanchich'x Kwaan performs at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
23 of 34  — 250328_RCotter_Cama_i-903518.jpg
Aanchich'x Kwaan performs at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Unit Souzou, a taiko drumming group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
24 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3301.jpg
Unit Souzou, a taiko drumming group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Unit Souzou, a taiko drumming group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
25 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3329.jpg
Unit Souzou, a taiko drumming group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Cama'i 2025 Living Treasures Caara Isidore Hunt and Yaayuk Angela Hunt of Kotlik are honored on stage with their family members.
26 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3501.jpg
Cama'i 2025 Living Treasures Caara Isidore Hunt and Yaayuk Angela Hunt of Kotlik are honored on stage with their family members.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Family members of Cama'i 2025 Living Treasures Caara Isidore Hunt and Yaayuk Angela Hunt of Kotlik joined them on stage.
27 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3486.jpg
Family members of Cama'i 2025 Living Treasures Caara Isidore Hunt and Yaayuk Angela Hunt of Kotlik joined them on stage.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Walkie Charles presents the Cama'i Dedication to a decendent of the late Cakicenaq Stanley Waska of Emmonak.
28 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3259.jpg
Walkie Charles presents the Cama'i Dedication to a decendent of the late Cakicenaq Stanley Waska of Emmonak.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Unit Souzou, a Taiko drumming group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
29 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3311.jpg
Unit Souzou, a Taiko drumming group, perform at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
A performer from the group, Delta Illusions Dance Company, dances on stage at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
30 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3209.jpg
A performer from the group, Delta Illusions Dance Company, dances on stage at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Qasgirmiut performs at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
31 of 34  — 250328_RCotter_Cama_i-902518.jpg
Qasgirmiut performs at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Scammon Bay Dancers performs at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
32 of 34  — 250328_RCotter_Cama_i-903385.jpg
Scammon Bay Dancers performs at 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK
Cama'i 2025 Living Treasure Caara Isidore Hunt drums on stage at the festival.
33 of 34  — 20250328-Camai-KBasile-3549.jpg
Cama'i 2025 Living Treasure Caara Isidore Hunt drums on stage at the festival.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Unit Souzou performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
34 of 34  — 250328_RCotter_Cama_i-903026.jpg
Unit Souzou performs at the 2025 Cama'i Dance Festival.
Ryan Cotter/KYUK

The 2025 Cama’i dance festival began Friday, March 28 in Bethel Regional High School's gym-turned-performance venue. Over the course of the evening, hundreds of dancers and spectators filled the room in a booming first night of attendance.

The start of the three-day celebration began with the ceremonial lighting of the Cama’i flame. Three residents from Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta communities were chosen to light three candles representing each generation — child, adult, Elder — keeping the spirit of the festivities alive.

Shortly after a welcome from Orutsararmiut Native Traditional Council president Walter Jim, the Bethel Regional High School Warrior Dancers took to the stage, kicking off the weekend of dance, music, and fun.

Friday’s 12 performances blended cultures from across the Y-K Delta, state, and world. Aanchich’x Kwaan, a Tlingit and Haida dance group from Southeast Alaska, made their Cama’i debut, along with Portland-based taiko drum group Unit Souzou.

This year, Cama’i is dedicated to Cakicenaq Stanley Waska of Emmonak who passed away in 2017. Waska composed many yuraq songs and choreography in his lifetime, many of which live on in Cama’i performances this weekend. He is featured in the film “Uksuum Cauyai” or “Drums of Winter,” which is screening this weekend in room C20 on Saturday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Though the Emmonak dance group did not make it to this year’s festival due to illness, Waska’s dedication was presented to the community virtually on stage.

The festival presented its Living Treasure dedication to Angela Yaayuk Hunt and Isidore Caara Hunt of Kotlik for their work in organizing potlatch celebrations across lower Yukon communities. The pair expressed gratitude for the recognition after taking to the stage with the Kotlik dance group, Isidore drumming next to his grandson and Angela dancing alongside her daughters.

The festival continues this weekend with repeat performances from all of Friday’s groups. Other events happening throughout the building include qaspeq making and beading workshops, the Miss Cama’i cultural pageant, a craft fair, and the Native foods dinner.

Doors for the festival open Saturday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 12:30 p.m.
