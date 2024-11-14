-
A man died in Emmonak early on Nov. 13 after he was stabbed while trying to force entry into a residence, according to Alaska State Troopers.
A college student from Bethel and Emmonak has been crowned Miss World Eskimo Indian Olympics. She said that she’s driven by a desire to practice and share traditional ways of life.
Each year, the Miss Cama-i pageant brings together young women from across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in a whirlwind day of interviews, essays, and service. In the end, a 22-year-old from Bethel and Emmonak took home the Miss Cama-i 2024 title.
On Sept. 15, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that disaster assistance teams had scheduled a visit to Kasigluk and Emmonak to help people register for disaster assistance from the ice jam and snowmelt flooding that occurred this past spring.
“And then he told me, ‘Nat, your blood is rich and rare. And I don't want you to forget that. And I love you,’” said Natalia Moore, the youngest daughter of Martin B. Moore Sr.
After being stuck at a fish camp near Emmonak for one week, seven hunters from Pilot Station were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Nov. 5. The hunters got iced in while headed upriver after a seal hunt.
7 hunters from Pilot Station have been stuck at a fish camp for one week. The group includes a child. The hunters were headed upriver after fall seal hunting on the Yukon. They got stuck outside of Emmonak on their way home.
At least two villages in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have locked down following a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Emmonak announced its lockdown on Sept. 3…
Joining us for "Coffee at KYUK" is KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz. On a recent trip to Emmonak, she caught up with a photographer taking images of the local…
A second man has been charged in the murder of a man in Emmonak on New Year’s Day. Thirty-nine-year-old Brian Agwiak was found dead in his home in Emmonak…