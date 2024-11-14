© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man dies from stabbing while trying to break into Emmonak residence, troopers say

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published November 14, 2024 at 3:12 PM AKST
An Alaska State Trooper wears a body camera.
Alaska Department of Public Safety
An Alaska State Trooper wears a body camera.

A man died in Emmonak early on Nov. 13 after he was stabbed while trying to force entry into a residence, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said that the preliminary investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation found that 31-year-old Lucas Agathluk attempted to force entry into an unnamed man’s residence early in the morning on Nov. 13. The unnamed man stabbed Agathluk an unknown number of times, in what the troopers said that they believe was an instance of self-defense. Agathluk died from his injuries at the Emmonak clinic.

The District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges against the unnamed man, but troopers said that their investigation is ongoing.

Agathluk’s next of kin have been notified and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Tags
Public Safety EmmonakAlaska State Troopers
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley