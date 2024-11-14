Man dies from stabbing while trying to break into Emmonak residence, troopers say

A man died in Emmonak early on Nov. 13 after he was stabbed while trying to force entry into a residence, according to Alaska State Troopers .

Troopers said that the preliminary investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation found that 31-year-old Lucas Agathluk attempted to force entry into an unnamed man’s residence early in the morning on Nov. 13. The unnamed man stabbed Agathluk an unknown number of times, in what the troopers said that they believe was an instance of self-defense. Agathluk died from his injuries at the Emmonak clinic.

The District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges against the unnamed man, but troopers said that their investigation is ongoing.

Agathluk’s next of kin have been notified and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.