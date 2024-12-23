Wrestlers from Bethel and the Y-K Delta hold their own at state championships in Anchorage

Wrestlers from across Western Alaska, including some very fired up Bethel Warriors, took to the mats on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 for the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) Wrestling State Championships at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

The Warrior boys ultimately placed fourth out of more than 50 teams overall. Sitka’s Mt. Edgecumbe High School edged out the competition to take the top spot at state, winning by more than 60 points over second-place Homer.

“This is the first time since 2008 we haven't been in the top three. That just tells you we still have a solid team. Not as solid as we’d like, but that tells you there's a lot of good other teams out there too,” Bethel Warriors Head Coach Darren Lieb said. “I think we're young. That's one of the highlights looking forward.”

One of these young talents is Bethel freshman Cole Iverson, who won second place by fall over Akiachak’s Raiden Jackson in the 103-pound weight class.

The victory made Iverson the highest-placing wrestler from the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta this year.

The final match for Iverson, going to Seward’s Tommy Jarnig by decision, came down to the last moments. Iverson said that he was thrilled to compete as a freshman in the biggest match of his life.

"It feels amazing. [I] got almost all of my goals. [I] got my season goal from the start of the season, and yeah, on to the next year," Iverson said. "Wrestling my whole life helped me prepare. Always being in big tournaments helped me know what was coming."

Shane Iverson / KYUK Bethel Warriors sophomore Brandon Ayapan pins his opponent at the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 21, 2024.

In the boys 125-pound weight class, Bethel sophomore Brandon Ayapan snagged a third place finish at state, winning by fall over Susitna Valley’s Sawyer Love.

"My goal this year was to get third or higher,” Ayapan said. “I really wanted to win, so I went out and did my all."

Shane Iverson / KYUK Bethel Warriors head coach Darren Lieb and assistant coach Martin Smith pump up sophomore Jackson Iverson at the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 20, 2024.

The Warriors also had some fourth-place finishes, going to sophomore Jackson Iverson in the 145-pound weight class and sophomore Aidan Crow in the 103-pound weight class.

Finally, Bethel nabbed three sixth-place finishes. They went to senior Landon Burke in the 215-pound weight class, senior Sheldon Smith in the 130-pound weight class, and senior Alvino “Guyguy” Vazquez in the 119-pound weight class.

Other finishes from around the region include a sixth-place finish for Chevak’s Laiton Pingayak in the 112-pound weight class, and fifth place for Scammon Bay’s Christian Chandler in the 119-pound weight class.

Shane Iverson / KYUK Bethel Warriors freshman Claire Dyment throws her opponent at the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 21, 2024.

On the girls side, Warriors freshman phenom Claire Dyment ended a very strong season by clinching third in the 100-pound weight class, winning by fall over Soldotna’s Jessica LeClair. With the exception of her loss in the semi-final match, Dyment pinned all of her opponents at state this year.

"I try and help my team out the best I can. Pins are the most points, so I try to get a pin every match,” Dyment said.

The Bethel Warrior girls placed 14th out of more than 50 teams, and Soldotna took the top spot.

From just downriver of Bethel, the Napaskiak Lady Hawks soared to a 12th place finish at state and offered up the top-ranking Y-K Delta village finishers.

Napaskiak freshman Adalyn Samuelson nabbed fourth in the 138-pound weight class, while senior Hilary Larson took third in the 152-pound weight class, her first time placing at state.

Shane Iverson / KYUK Napaskiak Hawks senior Hilary Larson wins her match at the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 21, 2024.

Larson credited her coach, Zach Pleasant, for "motivating us to do better and not think about different things instead of wrestling."

“They have a great work ethic, and they’re all coachable, and they’re just always willing to learn and always willing to improve,” Pleasant said.

KYUK’s Shane Iverson contributed reporting to this story.

1 of 6 — Adalyn Samulson_Napaskiak_LockupJPG.JPG Napaskiak freshman Adalyn Samuelson wrestles at the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 21, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK 2 of 6 — Cole Iverson_Shot.JPG Bethel Warriors freshman Cole Iverson wrestles in the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 20, 2024 Shane Iverson / KYUK 3 of 6 — Cole Iverson_Throw.JPG Bethel Warriors freshman Cole Iverson throws his opponent at the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 20, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK 4 of 6 — Jackon Iverson_Closeup.JPG Bethel sophomore Jackson Iverson wrestles in the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 21, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK 5 of 6 — Laiton Pingaiak_ Hold.JPG Laiton Pingayak of Chevak lifts his opponent off the mat at the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 20, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK 6 of 6 — Landon Smith_ Throw 1.JPG Bethel Warriors senior Sheldon Smith throws his opponent at the ASAA state championship tournament in Anchorage on Dec. 20, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK

Tournament Results

Division II Boys

103



1st Place - Tommy Jarnig of Seward High School

2nd Place - Cole Iverson of Bethel High School

3rd Place - August Reigh of Dillingham High School

4th Place - Aidan Crow of Bethel High School

5th Place - Trent Dundas of Cordova

6th Place - Vincent Gust of New Stuyahok

112



1st Place - Paxton Lawhorne of Delta

2nd Place - Bryson Andrew of New Stuyahok

3rd Place - Mitchell Sizemore of Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School

4th Place - Leo Bukala of Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School

5th Place - Luca Fitzpatrick of Homer High School Mariners

6th Place - Laiton Pingayak of Chevak

119



1st Place - Ridge Conant of Seward High School

2nd Place - Evan Andrew of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

3rd Place - Gusty Tunguing IV of Koliganek School

4th Place - Brenden Moncibaiz of Skagway High School

5th Place - Christian Chandler of Scammon Bay High School

6th Place - Alvino Vasquez of Bethel High School

125



1st Place - Hayden Jimenez of Haines High School

2nd Place - Dylan McCambly of Dillingham High School

3rd Place - Brandon Ayapan of Bethel High School

4th Place - Hunter Gumlickpuk of New Stuyahok

5th Place - Emery Kirchner of Seward High School

6th Place - Gunnar Davis of Cordova

130



1st Place - Elden Andrew of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

2nd Place - Cache Henning of Unalaska

3rd Place - Kaden Vanbuskirk of Valdez High School

4th Place - Eli Banks of Houston

5th Place - Tristan Tilden of Dillingham High School

6th Place - Sheldon Smith of Bethel High School

135



1st Place - Hunter Forshee-Kurtz of Seward High School

2nd Place - Jaxson Young of Nikiski High School

3rd Place - Logan Beck of Valdez High School

4th Place - Eben Caulkins of Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School

5th Place - Lanakila Greene of Dillingham High School

6th Place - Killan Hammock of Sitka High School

140



1st Place - Jackson Carney of Wrangell Wolves

2nd Place - Jake Stockhausen of Glennallen High School

3rd Place - Gunnar Stanley of Kenai Central High School

4th Place - Blake Bailey of Cordova

5th Place - Wyatt Munster of Dillingham High School

6th Place - Ben Milton of Nome High School

145



1st Place - Paul Minke of Homer High School Mariners

2nd Place - Justus Grimes of Homer High School Mariners

3rd Place - Conner Cook of Kenai Central High School

4th Place - Jackson Iverson of Bethel High School

5th Place - Anthony Smith of Seward High School

6th Place - Colton Combs of Haines High School

152



1st Place - Daniel Steffensen of Kenai Central High School

2nd Place - Landyn Woods of Homer High School Mariners

3rd Place - Jacob Wassily-Merlino of Dillingham High School

4th Place - Torian Dull of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

5th Place - Micah Ivanoff of Unalakleet Schools

6th Place - Everett Meissner of Wrangell Wolves

160



1st Place - Brayden Woods of Homer High School Mariners

2nd Place - Dalen Beck of Valdez High School

3rd Place - Carson Crotts of Grace Christian School

4th Place - Keagan Stanley of Kenai Central High School

5th Place - Thomas Swalling of Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School

6th Place - Jorge Sandoval of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

171



1st Place - Dalton Henry of Haines High School

2nd Place - Graelin Chaney of Dillingham High School

3rd Place - Romen Weber of Valdez High School

4th Place - Samson Smith of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

5th Place - William Douglas of Delta

6th Place - Kaden Duke of Petersburg

189



1st Place - Wyatt Ahmasuk of Nome High School

2nd Place - Kaden Herrmann of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

3rd Place - Carlos Sandoval of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

4th Place - Warren Blood of Valdez High School

5th Place - Aj Tudela of Valdez High School

6th Place - Isaiah Mann of Homer High School Mariners

215



1st Place - Richard Didrickson of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

2nd Place - James Stickler of Haines High School

3rd Place - Rex Wittmer of Nikiski High School

4th Place - Cody Barnes of Wrangell Wolves

5th Place - Sioeli Tuifua of Barrow High School

6th Place - Landon Burke of Bethel High School

285



1st Place - Donovan Standifer of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

2nd Place - Norman Lilomaiava of Barrow High School

3rd Place - Angus Olsen of Petersburg

4th Place - Dylan Petersen of Sitka High School

5th Place - Lochlyn Roney of Kenai Central High School

6th Place - Shea Yatchmeneff of Homer High School Mariners

Girls Results

100G



1st Place - Grace Loutzenhiser of Colony High School

2nd Place - Hayden Kumfer of Student Wrestling Development Program

3rd Place - Claire Dyment of Bethel High School

4th Place - Jessica LeClair of Soldotna

5th Place - Naomi Keller of Soldotna

6th Place - Renee Brown of Nome High School

107G



1st Place - Jade Sherry of Student Wrestling Development Program

2nd Place - Valarie McAnelly of Soldotna

3rd Place - Nixie Schooler of Juneau-Douglas HS

4th Place - Megan Cornett of Student Wrestling Development Program

5th Place - Brooklyn Duelfer of South Anchorage High School

6th Place - TALIA JENKINS of Chugiak High School

114G



1st Place - Mia Hannevold of Soldotna

2nd Place - Nevaeh George of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

3rd Place - Jaelynn Colby of North Pole Patriots

4th Place - Hayden Vanderpool of Colony High School

5th Place - Christabelle Minke of Homer High School Mariners

6th Place - Kaylani Vreeland of Dimond

120G



1st Place - Lillie Vansiegman of Palmer High School

2nd Place - Pagan Lester of Newhalen

3rd Place - Braelyn Troxell of Colony High School

4th Place - Della Churchill of Wrangell Wolves

5th Place - Nyah O`Neil of Dimond

6th Place - Solveig Finstad of Lathrop Wrestling

126G



1st Place - Krista Howland of Hoonah City Schools

2nd Place - Rowan Peck of Soldotna

3rd Place - Sarah Callender of Palmer High School

4th Place - Alora Wassily of Dillingham High School

5th Place - Jane Douglas of Delta

6th Place - Ida Lester of Newhalen

132G



1st Place - Saoirse Cook of Homer High School Mariners

2nd Place - Summer Boling of Ketchikan High School

3rd Place - Olivia Probasco of Wasilla High School

4th Place - Braylynn Young of Nikiski High School

5th Place - Taryn Wright of Wasilla High School

6th Place - Eliza Anders of West Valley Wolfpack

138G



1st Place - Brynlee Lutz of Wasilla High School

2nd Place - Desiree Moore of North Pole Patriots

3rd Place - Annika Johnson of Chugiak High School

4th Place - Adalyn Samuelson of Napaskiak

5th Place - Lexi Cook of Metlakatla High School

6th Place - Heavan Copeland of East Anchorage High School

145G



1st Place - Amelia Fawcett of Colony High School

2nd Place - Saige Morris of South Anchorage High School

3rd Place - Daisy Hannevold of Soldotna

4th Place - Lacey Sherman of Nome High School

5th Place - Kirstyn Passin of Valdez High School

6th Place - Rylie Boyscout of Chugiak High School

152G



1st Place - Kiann Williams of Student Wrestling Development Program

2nd Place - Savannah Stout of South Anchorage High School

3rd Place - Hilary Larson of Napaskiak

4th Place - Bella Byrd of Soldotna

5th Place - Kaari Storrs of Eagle River High School

6th Place - Alice Balash of Lathrop Wrestling

165G



1st Place - Jessailah Thammavongsa of South Anchorage High School

2nd Place - Infinity-Ann Asiata-Higa of Soldotna

3rd Place - Alexia Zacharof of Mt. Edgecumbe High School

4th Place - McKinley Hafen of Wasilla High School

5th Place - Jenna Yoeman of Kenai Central High School

6th Place - Megan Connelley of Lathrop Wrestling

185G



1st Place - Keasiya Luedde of Service High School Cougars

2nd Place - Maya Curp of South Anchorage High School

3rd Place - Ayana Hamilton of East Anchorage High School

4th Place - Thalia Martinez of Lathrop Wrestling

5th Place - Nikayla Miller of Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School

6th Place - Milla Harris of North Pole Patriots

235G

