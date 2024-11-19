Bethel shines at Lancer Smith Memorial wrestling tournament in Wasilla

The Bethel Warriors descended on Wasilla over the weekend to compete in the Lancer Smith Memorial wrestling tournament, taking on top schools from across the state.

A private school out of Fairbanks called the Student Wrestling Development Program (SWDP) ultimately swept both the girls and boys competitions, placing first overall.

But Bethel didn’t leave Wasilla empty-handed. Freshman phenom Claire Dyment came away with a coveted Lancer Smith jacket for her first place finish in the girls 100-pound weight class, winning by fall over SWDP’s Hayden Kumfer. In the same weight class, Bethel’s Michelle Kilanak took sixth for the girls.

Notable finishes for the high school varsity boys included fourth place for freshman Cole Iverson in the 103-pound weight class; sixth place for senior Alvino “Guyguy” Vasquez in the 119-pound weight class; and sixth place for senior Landon Burke in the 215-pound weight class.

Among junior varsity boys, Bethel sophomore Aidan Crow came away with a fourth place finish in the 103-pound weight class, while junior Keegan Thompson placed second in the 140-pound weight class.

1 of 4 — 20241117_Audrina Dull_Wrapped UP.JPG Bethel's Audrina Dull wrestles in the Lancer Smith Memorial tournament in Wasilla on Nov. 16, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK 2 of 4 — 20241117_Landon Burke_Tussle.JPG Bethel senior Landon Burke puts an opponent in a hold at the Lancer Smith Memorial tournament in Wasilla on Nov. 16, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK 3 of 4 — 20241117_Maya Iverson Pin.JPG Bethel seventh-grader Maya Iverson pins an opponent at the Lancer Smith Memorial tournament in Wasilla on Nov. 16, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK 4 of 4 — 20241117_Tiel McIntyre _Up Start.JPG Bethel's Tiel McIntyre wrestles in the Lancer Smith Memorial tournament in Wasilla on Nov. 16, 2024. Shane Iverson / KYUK

Top 3 finishers in Elementary/Middle School Competitions

1st - Tiel McIntyre 91 (B)

1st - Toby Vanasse 91 (B)

1st - Maya Iverson 89 (G)

1st - Jerzie Thomspon 198 (B)

1st - Rose Rivers 97 (G)

2nd - Isabella Fitka 155 (G)

2nd - Kiauna O'Brian 136 (G)

2nd - Seth Galila 98 (B)

2nd - Maya Iverson (B) 84

2nd - Audrina Dull 120 (G)

2nd - Lynette Gilbert 198 (G)

2nd - Liam Keller 70 (B)

3rd - Khloe Anderson 97 (G)

3rd - Jackson Reardon 126 (G)

3rd - Codi Honcock 104.5 (G)