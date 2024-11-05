Bethel wrestlers dominate Mountain City Christian Invitational in Anchorage

In Anchorage, the Bethel Warriors wrestled their way to the top at the Mountain City Christian Invitational, where the boys beat out 50 teams to take first in the tournament.

In individual matches, the Warriors grabbed a handful of top three finishes. Freshman Cole Iverson took first place by decision over August Reigh of Dillingham in the 103-pound weight class, while Bethel’s Aidan Crow took third in the same weight class.

In the 130-pound weight class, Bethel senior Sheldon Smith took third place, while sophomore Jackson Iverson did the same in the 145-pound weight class. And in the 215-pound weight class, senior Landon Burke took second at the invitational.

Mt. Edgecumbe High School and Dillingham High School nabbed second and third place finishes overall for the boys.

Just a handful of wrestlers on the girls side came to represent the Warriors in Anchorage, but freshman Claire Dyment took sixth in the 107-pound weight class by decision over Talia Jenkins of Chugiak. Overall, the Warrior girls placed roughly in the middle of a field of 61 teams.

Next up, the Warriors will get a break from traveling when they host the Bethel Invitational at the Warrior Dome from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9.