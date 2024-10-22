Wrestlers from the Y-K Delta make strong showing at Bethel Scramble

Wrestlers from across the western part of the state, ranging from grades 4 to 12, descended on the Warrior Dome in Bethel on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 for the 2024 Bethel Scramble. It’s a tournament with no team scores where wrestlers are paired up based on weight and ability.

Bethel Warrior boys and girls, alongside youngsters from Gladys Jung Elementary and Ayaprun Elitnaurvik, represented their hometown with strong performances across weight classes.

For the high school girls, Bethel’s Claire Dyment took first place in the 107-pound weight class, while Ashlynn Lonewolf took second place in the 138-pound weight class.

For the high school boys, Bethel’s Alvino Vasquez placed first in the 119-pound weight class, and he was also the sole Bethel wrestler to be voted Outstanding Wrestler by coaches at the tournament. In the 160-pound weight class, Bethel’s Madden Cockroft took first, while in the 189-pound weight class, the top spot went to Bethel’s Landon Burke.

For the younger wrestlers at the Bethel Scramble, first-place victories went to Bethel Jr. High’s Ari Kaiser in the 77-pound weight class, while female Maya Iverson dominated an all-male field to take first in the 84-pound weight class.

In the 91-pound weight class, Bethel Jr. High’s Teil McIntyre took first place, while in the 148-pound weight class, Bethel Jr. High’s Oakley Andrew came out on top. Finally, Bethel Jr. High’s Jerzie Thompson took first in the 210-pound weight class.

Other wrestlers from the region voted as Outstanding Wrestler by coaches include Laney Green of Chevak and Hilary Larson of Napaskiak.

Next weekend, the Bethel Warrior Wrestlers head to the Top Dog Tournament in Nikiski.