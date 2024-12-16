At wrestling regionals, Bethel Warrior teams emerge victorious
Wrestlers from across the region hit the mats in the Warrior Dome at Bethel Regional High School for the Great Alaska Conference Regional Championships on Dec. 13.
Bethel's boys and girls teams both walked away with regional titles, beating out more than a dozen other teams from throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and the Aleutian Chain, although Bethel’s head wrestling coach reported that weather conditions prevented Alakanuk and Mountain Village teams from attending the tournament.
Unalaska's boys team came second in the region, with Chevak in third.
For the girls, Napaskiak's team came in second, with St. Mary's in third.
Laney Green of Chevak was named outstanding wrestler in the girls’ tournament, and Jackson Iverson of Bethel was named outstanding wrestler in the boys’ tournament.
The St. Mary’s Eagles won the tournament’s academic award for their highest average team GPA of 3.61.
In addition to a regional title, the top two wrestlers in each weight class earned a spot at the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) State Championships. On Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, regional champs and runners-up will head to Anchorage for the final wrestling competition of the high school season.
Find the first- and second-place wrestlers, who are guaranteed a spot in the state tournament, below. And find full tournament results for girls here and boys here.
Girls 100lb
- 1st Place - Claire Dyment of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Michelle Kilanak of Bethel High School
Girls 107lb
- 1st Place - Kayleigh Bell of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Emma Friendly of Tuntutuliak
Girls 114lb
- 1st Place - Andrea Westdahl of St. Mary's
- 2nd Place - Nicole Hunt of Tuntutuliak
Girls 120lb
- 1st Place - Paulina Tom of Quinhagak
- 2nd Place - Maisyn Westdahl of St. Mary's
Girls 126lb
- 1st Place - Laney Green of Chevak
- 2nd Place - Valerie Evon of Akiachak
Girls 132lb
- 1st Place - Ashlynn Lonewolf of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Stephana Larson of Napaskiak
Girls 138lb
- 1st Place - Adalyn Samuelson of Napaskiak
- 2nd Place - Mahkya Slats of Chevak
Girls 145lb
- 1st Place - Anneliese Kamuck of St. Mary's
Girls 152lb
- 1st Place - Hilary Larson of Napaskiak
- 2nd Place - Shalisa Mcdalton of Tuntutuliak
Girls 165lb
- 1st Place - Danielle Joekay of Napaskiak
Girls 185lb
- 1st Place - Justine Erickson-Bradney of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Chandra Stone of Tuntutuliak
Girls 235lb
- 1st Place - Tawny Redfox of Emmonak
Boys 100lb
- 1st Place - Cole Iverson of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Aidan Crow of Bethel High School
Boys 112lb
- 1st Place - Laiton Pingayak of Chevak
- 2nd Place - Mason Charles of Akiachak
Boys 119lb
- 1st Place - Alvino Vasquez of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Jackson Sipary of Napaskiak
Boys 125lb
- 1st Place - Brandon Ayapan of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Troy Morgan of Aniak
Boys 130lb
- 1st Place - Cache Henning of Unalaska
- 2nd Place - Sheldon Smith of Bethel High School
Boys 135lb
- 1st Place - Toby Sundown of Scammon Bay High School
- 2nd Place - Julian Williams of Napaskiak
Boys 140lb
- 1st Place - Keegan Thompson of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Justin Atchak of Chevak
Boys 145lb
- 1st Place - Jackson Iverson of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Ian Chayalkun of Chevak
Boys 152lb
- 1st Place - Rogue Henning of Unalaska
- 2nd Place - Liam Pingayak-Green of Chevak
Boys 160lb
- 1st Place - Madden Cockroft of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - George Lee of Bethel High School
Boys 171lb
- 1st Place - Kaidon Parker of Unalaska
- 2nd Place - Gunnar Fitka of Bethel High School
Boys 189lb
- 1st Place - Zahcory Jacobs-McDonald of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Matthew Afcan of St. Mary's
Boys 215lb
- 1st Place - Landon Burke of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - Jamin Tolai of Unalaska
Boys 285lb
- 1st Place - Jacob Carmichael of Bethel High School
- 2nd Place - William Alstrom of St. Mary's