At wrestling regionals, Bethel Warrior teams emerge victorious

Wrestlers from across the region hit the mats in the Warrior Dome at Bethel Regional High School for the Great Alaska Conference Regional Championships on Dec. 13.

Bethel's boys and girls teams both walked away with regional titles, beating out more than a dozen other teams from throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and the Aleutian Chain, although Bethel’s head wrestling coach reported that weather conditions prevented Alakanuk and Mountain Village teams from attending the tournament.

Unalaska's boys team came second in the region, with Chevak in third.

For the girls, Napaskiak's team came in second, with St. Mary's in third.

Laney Green of Chevak was named outstanding wrestler in the girls’ tournament, and Jackson Iverson of Bethel was named outstanding wrestler in the boys’ tournament.

The St. Mary’s Eagles won the tournament’s academic award for their highest average team GPA of 3.61.

In addition to a regional title, the top two wrestlers in each weight class earned a spot at the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) State Championships . On Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, regional champs and runners-up will head to Anchorage for the final wrestling competition of the high school season.

Find the first- and second-place wrestlers, who are guaranteed a spot in the state tournament, below. And find full tournament results for girls here and boys here .

Girls 100lb

1st Place - Claire Dyment of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Michelle Kilanak of Bethel High School

Girls 107lb

1st Place - Kayleigh Bell of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Emma Friendly of Tuntutuliak

Girls 114lb

1st Place - Andrea Westdahl of St. Mary's

2nd Place - Nicole Hunt of Tuntutuliak

Girls 120lb

1st Place - Paulina Tom of Quinhagak

2nd Place - Maisyn Westdahl of St. Mary's

Girls 126lb

1st Place - Laney Green of Chevak

2nd Place - Valerie Evon of Akiachak

Girls 132lb

1st Place - Ashlynn Lonewolf of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Stephana Larson of Napaskiak

Girls 138lb

1st Place - Adalyn Samuelson of Napaskiak

2nd Place - Mahkya Slats of Chevak

Girls 145lb

1st Place - Anneliese Kamuck of St. Mary's

Girls 152lb

1st Place - Hilary Larson of Napaskiak

2nd Place - Shalisa Mcdalton of Tuntutuliak

Girls 165lb

1st Place - Danielle Joekay of Napaskiak

Girls 185lb

1st Place - Justine Erickson-Bradney of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Chandra Stone of Tuntutuliak

Girls 235lb

1st Place - Tawny Redfox of Emmonak

Boys 100lb

1st Place - Cole Iverson of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Aidan Crow of Bethel High School

Boys 112lb

1st Place - Laiton Pingayak of Chevak

2nd Place - Mason Charles of Akiachak

Boys 119lb

1st Place - Alvino Vasquez of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Jackson Sipary of Napaskiak

Boys 125lb

1st Place - Brandon Ayapan of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Troy Morgan of Aniak

Boys 130lb

1st Place - Cache Henning of Unalaska

2nd Place - Sheldon Smith of Bethel High School

Boys 135lb

1st Place - Toby Sundown of Scammon Bay High School

2nd Place - Julian Williams of Napaskiak

Boys 140lb

1st Place - Keegan Thompson of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Justin Atchak of Chevak

Boys 145lb

1st Place - Jackson Iverson of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Ian Chayalkun of Chevak

Boys 152lb

1st Place - Rogue Henning of Unalaska

2nd Place - Liam Pingayak-Green of Chevak

Boys 160lb

1st Place - Madden Cockroft of Bethel High School

2nd Place - George Lee of Bethel High School

Boys 171lb

1st Place - Kaidon Parker of Unalaska

2nd Place - Gunnar Fitka of Bethel High School

Boys 189lb

1st Place - Zahcory Jacobs-McDonald of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Matthew Afcan of St. Mary's

Boys 215lb

1st Place - Landon Burke of Bethel High School

2nd Place - Jamin Tolai of Unalaska

Boys 285lb