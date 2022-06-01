Both state House and Senate candidates for lower Kuskokwim area are running unopposed in primary election

Both the state House and Senate candidates for the Bethel and lower Kuskokwim area are running unopposed, according to the Alaska Division of Elections website. June 1 at 5 p.m. marked the filing deadline to register as a candidate for the state primary election.

Bethel Vice Mayor Conrad “CJ” McCormick, age 24, is making his first bid for state office. He registered as a candidate to represent House District 38. The area covers the lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel, Nunivak Island, and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta coast.

The registered Democrat has municipal political experience. He is serving his first full term on Bethel City Council, and he also served a shorter term.

McCormick grew up in Bethel and works at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation in the communications department. His supervisor holds the seat he is running for. Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky announced at the end of the legislative session last month that she would not be seeking another term. Zulkosky told KYUK that she had not encouraged McCormick to run, but is excited for his candidacy.

Two other Bethel residents had filed letters of intent with the state to allow them to collect campaign contributions, but both decided not to file as candidates. They are Bethel Mayor Mark Springer and former state Rep. Bob Herron. Both told KYUK that it was a family decision not to file. Springer said that he had encouraged McCormick to run for the seat.

On the Senate side, incumbent Democrat Lyman Hoffman is running unopposed for the Senate District S seat. He currently represents the lower Kuskokwim River area, Bristol Bay region, and Aleutian Islands, and is the state’s longest-serving legislator.

The state primary election is August 16, 2022.