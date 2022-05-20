Alaska state Sen. Lyman Hoffman of Bethel has filed for re-election. The Alaska Division of Elections certified Hoffman’s candidacy on May 20. The Democratic incumbent is currently running unopposed in the primary election to represent Alaska Senate District S.

The district spans the lower Kuskokwim River area, the Bristol Bay region, and the Aleutian Islands. Hoffman is the state’s longest serving legislator, and has held his current seat for nearly 30 years. Before serving in the Senate, he represented the Bethel region in the state House for six years.

The deadline to file as a candidate for the state primary election is less than two weeks away, on June 1.

Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky has not yet filed for re-election to represent the Bethel region District 38 in the state House. The Democratic representative has held her seat since 2018. Zulkosky has also not filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The letter allows candidates to begin receiving campaign contributions.

Bethel Mayor Mark Springer has announced his intention to run for the District 38 seat. He has filed a letter of intent to run as an unaffiliated candidate, but he has not yet registered as a candidate with the Alaska Division of Elections.

The state primary election is August 16, 2022.