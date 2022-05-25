These 3 Bethel men could run to represent District 38 in the state House

The deadline to register as a state candidate to appear on the August 16 primary election ballot is a week away. So far, no candidates have registered to represent Bethel’s District 38 in the state House. But at least three individuals have filed paperwork that allows them to raise funds and position themselves as possible candidates.

The individuals are Bethel Mayor Mark Springer, Bethel Vice Mayor Conrad “CJ” McCormick, and former state Rep. Bob Herron.

All three have filed letters of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The letters allow them to begin receiving campaign contributions, but do not register them as candidates. To do that, they will need to register with the Alaska Division of Elections by June 1.

If Springer and McCormick register, it’ll be the first bid for state office for each. Both hold current seats in municipal government.

Mayor Springer is serving his fourth full term on the city council in Bethel. He has also served two shorter terms. Vice Mayor McCormick is currently serving his first term on the council.

If former Rep. Bob Herron registers, he will be running for his old seat. Herron represented the Bethel district in the state House for four terms from 2009 to 2016. He ran as an incumbent in 2016 and lost to former Rep. Zach Fansler after the Democratic Party backed Fansler in the primary election.

Bethel’s District 38 spans the lower Kuskokwim River and Bering Sea coastal communities, along with Nunivak Island.

Former Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky held the seat since 2018 and announced last week that she would not seek re-election.