Voter registration deadline for US House special primary election is May 12

Voting has begun in the special primary election to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House. Here’s a voter guide for that election.

May 12: Deadline to Register To Vote

The deadline to register to vote or update your mailing address to receive a ballot is Thursday, May 12. The special primary election is Alaska’s first state-wide by-mail election, and ballots have already been mailed out. If you have not yet received one, it could mean that you need to update your voter registration or mailing address.

You can do that online at the Alaska Division of Elections website, or by contacting the regional elections office in Nome. If you’re in Bethel, you can fill out a paper voter registration form at the Kuskokwim Consortium Library in the Yupiit Picirayarait Cultural Center.

How To Fill Out Your Ballot

Forty-eight candidates appear on the ballot. To vote, pick one candidate by filling in the bubble next to their name with blue or black ink. Then place the ballot in the secrecy sleeve and seal it in its pre-addressed, pre-paid envelope. You must sign the outside of the envelope, and a witness who is age 18 or older must also sign below your name. The witness only needs to observe you signing your envelope. No one should watch you fill out your ballot. That’s a private act.

The four candidates who receive the most votes in the special primary election will appear on the Aug. 16 special general election ballot. Voters will use ranked choice voting in that election.

June 11: Deadline to Postmark Ballot

All ballots must be postmarked by Saturday, June 11. Many rural post offices are not open on Saturdays and many send their mail to Anchorage for postmark, so voting officials recommend mailing ballots early.

Bethel Postmaster Alan Murphy says that the Bethel post office will be postmarking ballots on June 11. He recommends that voters ask a postal worker to postmark their ballot that day. He warns voters that on election day, it would be best not to drop their ballots in the post box located in the post office parking lot. They might not be picked up after the box is checked at 10:30 a.m.

If you damage or lose your ballot, you can contact the regional Alaska Division of Elections office in Nome for a replacement.

Voting In-Person

In many communities, you can vote in-person. Absentee in-person voting will occur May 27 to June 10.

In Bethel, absentee in-person voting will occur at the ONC main office building from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities that will hold absentee in-person voting are: Akiachak, Akiak, Aniak, Chevak, Crooked Creek, Emmonak, Kasigluk, Kipnuk, Kotlik, Marshall, Mountain Village, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Newtok, Nightmute, Oscarville, Pitka’s Point, Quinhagak, Scammon Bay, Sleetmute, St. Mary’s, Tuluksak, and Upper Kalskag.

Helpful Links and Information:

List of 48 candidates for Special Primary Election: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/candidatelistspecprim.php

Sample ballot for June 11 Special Primary Election: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/election/2022special_primary_sb/SB-English%20HD38.pdf

Check your voter registration information: https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/

Update your voter registration: https://voterregistration.alaska.gov/

Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta voters can call the Region IV Elections Office in Nome with questions or to check their voter registration status at 907-443-5285 or toll-free 866-953-8683.

Alaska’s ballot counting process: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/alaskasballotcountprocess.php

Alaska Division of Elections: https://elections.alaska.gov/

Learn about ranked choice voting: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/RCV.php

Absentee In-Person Voting Locations in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta:

Voting sites are open from May 27 to June 10.

Akiachak

Voting location: Akiachak Bingo Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Akiak

Voting location: Kokarmuit Corporation Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aniak

Voting location: Aniak City office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bethel

Voting location: ONC Main Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chevak

Voting location: City of Chevak

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Crooked Creek

Voting location: Crooked Creek Traditional Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmonak

Voting location: City of Emmonak Complex Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kasigluk

Voting location: Kasigluk Traditional Council

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kipnuk

Voting location: Qanganaq Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kotlik

Voting location: Kotlik City Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marshall

Voting location: City of Marshall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain Village

Voting location: Mountain Village Community Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Napakiak

Voting location: Napakiak City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Napsakiak

Voting location: City of Napaskiak, Bingo Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Newtok

Voting location: Newtok Village Council Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting location: NVC Brown Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nightmute

Voting location: City of Nightmute Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oscarville

Voting location: Oscarville Tribal Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pitka’s Point

Voting location: Pitka’s Point Tribal Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Quinhagak

Voting location: Quinhagak City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scammon Bay

Voting location: Scammon Bay City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sleetmute

Voting location: Sleetmute Traditional Council

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s

Voting location: St. Mary’s City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuluksak

Voting location: Tuluksak Native Community Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Upper Kalskag

Voting location: Multipurpose Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.