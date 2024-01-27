Valerie Lake
23 teams raced into the frigid night on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel. The 45th running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race brought together the state's best dog mushers to race on the windy and icy trails from Bethel to Aniak and back.
K300 mushers races to Kalskag in the 2023 running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race
Twenty-one Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race teams are closing in on the Aniak checkpoint in the 2023 race. The checkpoint marks the halfway point in the approximately 300 mile race. Some teams will log a few hours of rest before heading back downriver.