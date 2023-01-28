K300 mushers race to Kalskag

It is Pete Kaiser’s race to lose, again. The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race reigning champion is leading a pack of mushers about two-thirds of the way to Kalskag from Aniak. Kaiser left Aniak at 6:11 p.m. with 12 dogs after completing all of the mandatory rest he needed to take before the Tuluksak checkpoint.

Jessica Klejka, another musher born and raised in Bethel, was the only one to leave the checkpoint before Kaiser. However, Klejka still has one hour of mandatory rest she must complete at the Kalskag checkpoint while Kaiser can mush straight through.

After Kaiser, Eddie Burke Jr. of Nenana was the next to leave Aniak at 6:21 p.m. followed by Napaskiak’s Jackie Larson at 6:27 p.m., Richie Diehl and Jake Witkop at 6:28 p.m., Matthew Failor at 6:29 p.m, Dave Turner at 6:31 p.m., and Will Rhodes at 6:32 p.m. to round out the front-runners.

This is the complete order mushers left the Aniak checkpoint. All mushers who have left the Aniak checkpoint aside from Jessica Klejka have completed their six hours of mandatory rest before the Tuluksak checkpoint:

