© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kuskokwim 300

K300 mushers race to Kalskag

KYUK | By Greg Kim,
Valerie Kern
Published January 28, 2023 at 8:58 PM AKST
-MG-3139.JPG
1 of 8  — -MG-3139.JPG
Defending champion Pete Kaiser arrives in Aniak, Alaska on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
-MG-3144.JPG
2 of 8  — -MG-3144.JPG
Pete Kaiser arrives with his team in Aniak, Alaska on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
-MG-3160.JPG
3 of 8  — -MG-3160.JPG
Pete Kaiser drives his team into Aniak, Alaska on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG-3300.JPG
4 of 8  — IMG-3300.JPG
Pete Kaiser's team snacks after arriving in Aniak, Alaska on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG-3329.JPG
5 of 8  — IMG-3329.JPG
Pete Kaiser's team snacks after arriving in Aniak, Alaska on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG-3387.JPG
6 of 8  — IMG-3387.JPG
Jessica Klejka arrives in Aniak, Alaska on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG-3390.JPG
7 of 8  — IMG-3390.JPG
Jessica Klejka arrives in Aniak, Alaska on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG-3395.JPG
8 of 8  — IMG-3395.JPG
Jessica Klejka arrives in Aniak, Alaska on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media

It is Pete Kaiser’s race to lose, again. The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race reigning champion is leading a pack of mushers about two-thirds of the way to Kalskag from Aniak. Kaiser left Aniak at 6:11 p.m. with 12 dogs after completing all of the mandatory rest he needed to take before the Tuluksak checkpoint.

Jessica Klejka, another musher born and raised in Bethel, was the only one to leave the checkpoint before Kaiser. However, Klejka still has one hour of mandatory rest she must complete at the Kalskag checkpoint while Kaiser can mush straight through.

After Kaiser, Eddie Burke Jr. of Nenana was the next to leave Aniak at 6:21 p.m. followed by Napaskiak’s Jackie Larson at 6:27 p.m., Richie Diehl and Jake Witkop at 6:28 p.m., Matthew Failor at 6:29 p.m, Dave Turner at 6:31 p.m., and Will Rhodes at 6:32 p.m. to round out the front-runners.

This is the complete order mushers left the Aniak checkpoint. All mushers who have left the Aniak checkpoint aside from Jessica Klejka have completed their six hours of mandatory rest before the Tuluksak checkpoint:

  1. Jessica Klejka 5:52 p.m. with one hour of mandatory rest remaining in Kalskag
  2. Pete Kaiser 6:11 p.m. 
  3. Eddie Burke Jr. 6:21 p.m.
  4. Jackie Larson 6:27 p.m.
  5. Richie Diehl 6:28 p.m
  6. Jake Witkop 6:28 p.m. 
  7. Matthew Failor 6:30 p.m.
  8. Dave Turner 6:31 p.m.
  9. Will Rhodes 6:32 p.m.
  10. Lev Shvarts 6:43 p.m.
  11. Brent Sass 6:58 p.m.
  12. Cim Smyth 7:09 p.m.
  13. Paige Drobny 7:11 p.m.
  14. Jason Pavila 7:30 p.m.
  15. Jeffrey Deeter 7:30 p.m.
  16. Josh McNeal 7:51 p.m.
  17. Nate DeHaan 8:17 p.m.
  18. Isaac Underwood
  19. John Snyder
  20. Twyla Elhardt
  21. Reese Madden
Kuskokwim 300
Greg Kim
Greg Kim is a news reporter for KYUK covering environment, health, education, public safety, culture and subsistence. He's covered everything from Newtok's relocation due to climate change-fueled erosion to the Bethel chicken massacre of 2020.
See stories by Greg Kim
Valerie Kern
See stories by Valerie Kern
Related Content
Load More