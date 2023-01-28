Aniak checkpoint gears up for arrival of Kuskokwim 300 mushers
1 of 6 — _MG_3044.jpg
Aniak Race Marshal and Aniak Checkpoint Supervisor Erich Kuball prepares musher drop bags in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
2 of 6 — _MG_3050.jpg
Aniak Race Marshal and Aniak Checkpoint Supervisor Erich Kuball prepares musher drop bags in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
3 of 6 — IMG_3015.jpg
Aniak Race Marshal and Aniak Checkpoint Supervisor Erich Kuball prepares musher drop bags in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
4 of 6 — IMG_3018.jpeg
Drop bags are ready for mushers in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
5 of 6 — IMG_3101.jpg
Mike Robinson readies the checkpoint in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
6 of 6 — IMG_3098.jpg
Betty Marie Dostert awaits the arrival of K300 mushers in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
Twenty-one Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race teams are closing in on the Aniak checkpoint in the 2023 race. The checkpoint marks the halfway point in the approximately 300 mile race. Some teams will log a few hours of rest before heading back downriver.