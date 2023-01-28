© 2023 KYUK
Kuskokwim 300

Aniak checkpoint gears up for arrival of Kuskokwim 300 mushers

KYUK | By Valerie Kern
Published January 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM AKST
_MG_3044.jpg
_MG_3044.jpg
Aniak Race Marshal and Aniak Checkpoint Supervisor Erich Kuball prepares musher drop bags in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
_MG_3050.jpg
_MG_3050.jpg
Aniak Race Marshal and Aniak Checkpoint Supervisor Erich Kuball prepares musher drop bags in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG_3015.jpg
IMG_3015.jpg
Aniak Race Marshal and Aniak Checkpoint Supervisor Erich Kuball prepares musher drop bags in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG_3018.jpeg
IMG_3018.jpeg
Drop bags are ready for mushers in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG_3101.jpg
IMG_3101.jpg
Mike Robinson readies the checkpoint in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media
IMG_3098.jpg
IMG_3098.jpg
Betty Marie Dostert awaits the arrival of K300 mushers in Aniak, Alaska on January 28, 2023.
Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media

Twenty-one Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race teams are closing in on the Aniak checkpoint in the 2023 race. The checkpoint marks the halfway point in the approximately 300 mile race. Some teams will log a few hours of rest before heading back downriver.

