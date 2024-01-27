2024 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race start photos
1 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2643.jpg
Mushers line up for the dual start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
2 of 22 — 012624-K300Start-Lake-8516.jpg
Isaac Underwood prepares to start the K300 Sled Dog Race on January 26, 2024.
Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media
3 of 22 — 240126_MCDolan_K300Start-02900.jpg
A musher prepares his dogs before the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
4 of 22 — 240126_Eloughlin_K300start-02948.jpg
Fireworks light up the Kuskokwim River following the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elyssa Loughlin
5 of 22 — 012624-K300Start-Lake-8749.jpg
Fireworks light up the frozen river as spectators gather in Bethel for the start of the K300 Sled Dog Race.
Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media
6 of 22 — 240126_MCDolan_K300Start-02927.jpg
23 dog teams took off at the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
7 of 22 — 240126_MCDolan_K300Start-908884.jpg
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk prepares his dogs for the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
8 of 22 — 240126_MCDolan_K300Start-908909.jpg
Dog mushing fans young and old gathered on the Kuskokwim River for the start of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
9 of 22 — 240126-K300Start-ELoughlin-2.jpg
Travis Beals and his team prepare to leave the chute to compete in the 2024 Kuskokwim 300.
Elyssa Loughlin / KYUK
10 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2387.jpg
Dog handlers keep sled dogs company at the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
11 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2408.jpg
Lewis Pavila sets the gang line for his son, musher Jason Pavila, at the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
12 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2437.jpg
Sam Brewer helps his wife, musher Jessica Klejka, dress for the 300 mile race ahead. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
13 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2556.jpg
Musher Gabe Dunham hooks up her dogs at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
14 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2483.jpg
Hunter Keefe gets some assistance with his snowpants at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
15 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2614.jpg
Race volunteer, Lisa Whalen, holds dogs for Gabe Dunham at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
16 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2776.jpg
The Lead Dog Light Show entertains fans at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
17 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2726.jpg
Mushing fans cheer on teams leaving the chute at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
18 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2715.jpg
A musher heads down the chute at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
19 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2792.jpg
20 of 22 — 20230126-K300-KBasile-8186.jpg
Roughly 275 sled dogs gathered on the frozen Kuskokwim River for the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
21 of 22 — 012624-K300Start-Lake-8397.jpg
Mushers Father Alexander Larson and Matthew Failor take off for the 2024 K300 Sled Dog race as spectators cheer them on in Bethel, Alaska on January 26th, 2024.
Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media
22 of 22 — 012624-K300Start-Lake-8411.jpg
Kids and families watch the sled dog teams line up to start the 2024 K300 Sled Dog Race. (Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media)
Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media
23 teams raced into the frigid night on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel. The 45th running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race brought together the state's best dog mushers to race on the windy and icy trails from Bethel to Aniak and back.