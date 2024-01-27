© 2024 KYUK
2024 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race start photos

KYUK | By Katie Baldwin Basile,
Elyssa LoughlinMaryCait DolanValerie Lake
Published January 27, 2024 at 12:05 AM AKST
Mushers line up for the dual start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
1 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2643.jpg
Mushers line up for the dual start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Isaac Underwood prepares to start the K300 Sled Dog Race on January 26, 2024.
2 of 22  — 012624-K300Start-Lake-8516.jpg
Isaac Underwood prepares to start the K300 Sled Dog Race on January 26, 2024.
Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media
A musher prepares his dogs before the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
3 of 22  — 240126_MCDolan_K300Start-02900.jpg
A musher prepares his dogs before the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Fireworks light up the Kuskokwim River following the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
4 of 22  — 240126_Eloughlin_K300start-02948.jpg
Fireworks light up the Kuskokwim River following the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elyssa Loughlin
Fireworks light up the frozen river as spectators gather in Bethel for the start of the K300 Sled Dog Race.
5 of 22  — 012624-K300Start-Lake-8749.jpg
Fireworks light up the frozen river as spectators gather in Bethel for the start of the K300 Sled Dog Race.
Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media
23 dog teams took off at the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
6 of 22  — 240126_MCDolan_K300Start-02927.jpg
23 dog teams took off at the start of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk prepares his dogs for the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
7 of 22  — 240126_MCDolan_K300Start-908884.jpg
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk prepares his dogs for the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Dog mushing fans young and old gathered on the Kuskokwim River for the start of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
8 of 22  — 240126_MCDolan_K300Start-908909.jpg
Dog mushing fans young and old gathered on the Kuskokwim River for the start of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Travis Beals and his team prepare to leave the chuteto compete in the 2024 Kuskokwim 300. (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)
9 of 22  — 240126-K300Start-ELoughlin-2.jpg
Travis Beals and his team prepare to leave the chute to compete in the 2024 Kuskokwim 300.
Elyssa Loughlin / KYUK
Dog handlers keep sled dogs company at the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
10 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2387.jpg
Dog handlers keep sled dogs company at the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Lewis Pavila sets the gang line for his son, musher Jason Pavila, at the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
11 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2408.jpg
Lewis Pavila sets the gang line for his son, musher Jason Pavila, at the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Sam Brewer helps his wife, musher Jessica Klejka, dress for the 300 mile race ahead. January 26, 2024.
12 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2437.jpg
Sam Brewer helps his wife, musher Jessica Klejka, dress for the 300 mile race ahead. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Musher Gabe Dunham hooks up her dogs at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
13 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2556.jpg
Musher Gabe Dunham hooks up her dogs at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Hunter Keefe gets some assistance with his snowpants at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
14 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2483.jpg
Hunter Keefe gets some assistance with his snowpants at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Race volunteer, Lisa Whalen, holds dogs for Gabe Dunham at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
15 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2614.jpg
Race volunteer, Lisa Whalen, holds dogs for Gabe Dunham at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
The Lead Dog Light Show entertains fans at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
16 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2776.jpg
The Lead Dog Light Show entertains fans at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mushing fans cheer on teams leaving the chute at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
17 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2726.jpg
Mushing fans cheer on teams leaving the chute at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
A musher heads down the chute at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
18 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2715.jpg
A musher heads down the chute at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
The Lead Dog Light Show entertains fans at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
19 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-2792.jpg
The Lead Dog Light Show entertains fans at the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Roughly 275 sled dogs gathered on the frozen Kuskokwim River for the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
20 of 22  — 20230126-K300-KBasile-8186.jpg
Roughly 275 sled dogs gathered on the frozen Kuskokwim River for the start of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska. January 26, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mushers Father Alexander Larson and Matthew Failor take off for the 2024 K300 Sled Dog race as spectators cheer them on.
21 of 22  — 012624-K300Start-Lake-8397.jpg
Mushers Father Alexander Larson and Matthew Failor take off for the 2024 K300 Sled Dog race as spectators cheer them on in Bethel, Alaska on January 26th, 2024.
Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media
Kids and families watch the sled dog teams line up to start the 2024 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Bethel, Alaska on January 26th, 2024.
22 of 22  — 012624-K300Start-Lake-8411.jpg
Kids and families watch the sled dog teams line up to start the 2024 K300 Sled Dog Race. (Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media)
Valerie Lake / Alaska Public Media

23 teams raced into the frigid night on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel. The 45th running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race brought together the state's best dog mushers to race on the windy and icy trails from Bethel to Aniak and back.

Kuskokwim 300
