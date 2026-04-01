Akiak musher Mike Williams Jr. wins Campout Race to close out K300 mushing season

Veteran musher Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak won the Campout Race to close out the K300-sponsored races of the season.

Williams Jr. pulled across the finish line in Bethel on the afternoon of Sunday, March 29 after just under 3 hours on the trail. Second-place finisher Michael Larson of Kwethluk was just three minutes behind. Bethel’s Maurice Andrews finished shortly after to take third.

The unique Campout Race features a casual start, where mushers and their teams travel at their own pace from Bethel to overnight at a spot up the Gweek River 42 miles away. The next morning, mushers climb out of their tents and race back to Bethel.

This year, a $25,000 total race purse was divided among eight teams.

With his first-place finish, Williams Jr.’s racing kennel has also clinched this year’s five-race Delta Championship Series. He’ll get $5,000 for dog food, $1,000 for air cargo, and a new iPhone.

Kwethluk’s Alexie Racing Kennel took second in the series. Michael Larson had a remarkable second year mushing with the kennel, sharing the top three spots with Williams Jr. in nearly every race of the season. Kwethluk’s Bad River Kennel took third in the series.