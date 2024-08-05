-
Earlier this month, Akiak’s tribal government passed a disaster declaration requesting aid from state and federal officials. Akiak residents say the power outages have been catastrophic for many who have lost freezers full of subsistence foods.
-
Search and rescue volunteers from multiple villages are focusing their search on an area upriver from where a female survivor was found clutching to the riverbank.
-
“I'm very excited and very, very proud of what we've been able to do as a tribal government,” said Akiak Chief Mike Williams Sr.
-
The City of Akiak is holding a special election about alcohol on March 30. On the ballot is a single proposition asking voters if they want to change…
-
Seventeen mushers will race in the 2021 Akiak Dash Sled Dog Race on Saturday, Feb. 13. Defending champion Greg Larson of Napaskiak returns to seek his…
-
Akiak has acted to limit travel to and from the village after Bethel reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on April 6. Akiak residents used to be…
-
Thirteen mushers began the 2020 Akiak Dash with a mass start on the frozen Kuskokwim River in Bethel. The sprint race ran upriver to the halfway…
-
Thirteen mushers will race in the 2020 Akiak Dash. Two-time champion Greg Larson will seek his third title in the approximately 65-mile race that begins…
-
-
People in Akiak woke up on Monday to find their smokehouses in the river. Massive erosion along the riverbank had eaten those structures earlier that…