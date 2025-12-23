Mike Williams Jr. clinches Holiday Classic sled dog race

Akiak musher Mike Williams Jr. came out on top on Saturday, Dec. 20 in the Holiday Classic. It’s the second Kuskokwim 300 (K300)-sponsored race of the season.

"The trail was just about perfect. It was hard-packed, some kind of icy, but good traction and no soft spots out there," Williams Jr. said.

Williams Jr. said that he had to pop one of his young pups in the sled bag when she got tired on the 47-mile trail from Bethel to Kasigluk and back.

"Put ‘em back in the team about 5 miles out, and she did good," Williams Jr. said.

Williams Jr. finished the course in 3 hours and 26 minutes. Kwethluk musher Michael Larson grabbed second place, while Jason Pavila, who now lives in Napaskiak but raced dogs out of Kwethluk, took third.

Following up on his first place finish in the Season Opener race on Dec. 13, Williams Jr. earned $3,200 and another 10 points in the five-race K300 Delta Championship Series.

Next up, mushers will race more than three times as far in the Bogus Creek 150, scheduled for Jan. 10.

For the full list of results and to register for upcoming races, head to the K300 website.

KYUK’s Gabby Salgado contributed reporting to this story.