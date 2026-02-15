© 2026 KYUK
Defending champ Mike Williams Jr. wins 2026 Bogus Creek 150

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published February 15, 2026 at 12:53 PM AKST
Akiak musher Mike Williams Jr. poses with his lead dogs at the finish line of the 2026 Bogus Creek 150 on the Bethel riverfront on Feb. 15, 2026.
Paul Basile
Akiak musher Mike Williams Jr. poses with his lead dogs at the finish line of the 2026 Bogus Creek 150 on the Bethel riverfront on Feb. 15, 2026.

Musher Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak and his eight-dog team are the 2025 Bogus Creek 150 champions.

Williams Jr. crossed the finish line at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15 to a small crowd of family, friends, and supporters.

Williams Jr. will take home $16,500 of a $100,000 total race purse.

It’s Williams Jr.’s third time winning the 150-mile race from Bethel to Bogus Creek and back. The first was two decades ago, in 2006.

No musher has ever won the Bogus Creek 150 more than twice in a row.

This story will be updated with additional information.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
