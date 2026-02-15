Defending champ Mike Williams Jr. wins 2026 Bogus Creek 150

Musher Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak and his eight-dog team are the 2025 Bogus Creek 150 champions.

Williams Jr. crossed the finish line at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15 to a small crowd of family, friends, and supporters.

Williams Jr. will take home $16,500 of a $100,000 total race purse.

It’s Williams Jr.’s third time winning the 150-mile race from Bethel to Bogus Creek and back. The first was two decades ago, in 2006.

No musher has ever won the Bogus Creek 150 more than twice in a row.

This story will be updated with additional information.