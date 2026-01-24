Mike Williams Jr. first to Aniak in the 2026 K300

Update: As of 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, all but one of the field of 23 mushers had checked into the Aniak checkpoint. The majority opted to finish off their mandatory 6 hours of rest before heading back down the trail, where they will be required to take a mandatory 4-hour rest in Tuluskak before the final 50-mile push back to Bethel.

Five mushers – Mike Williams Jr., Travis Beals, Cody Strathe, Lauro Eklund, and Aaron Peck – had already jumped back on the trail. All but Mike Williams Jr. will need to complete their required rest in Kalskag. Peck is racing with just 8 dogs on his team after deciding to drop four dogs in Kalskag on the way upriver.

Mike Williams Jr. led the pack early on in the 47th annual running of the Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Sled Dog Race. He reached the halfway point at Aniak just before 11 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 24).

Nat Herz / KYUK/Northern Journal Mike Williams Jr. carries a bucket for his dog team after being the first musher into Aniak in the 2026 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Jan. 24, 2026.

Williams Jr.’s first order of business was feeding his 11 dogs sloppy ladlefuls of kibble with beef and turkey skin. He also made the tough choice to drop one of his dogs, Toby, before heading into the local community center for a four-hour rest.

In the musher’s meeting held in Bethel the day before the race, Williams Jr. said he was expecting a “super nice” trail all around. But after arriving in Aniak, his impressions shifted.

“There was a lot of punchy sections, and [I] came across a little bit of wind on the way up. Other than that, the trail is pretty good,” Williams Jr. said.

Williams Jr. was followed close behind by last year’s Rookie of the Year, Emily Robinson, and longtime K300 musher Jessica Klejka. Both of the mushers took two hours of rest in Kalskag on the race upriver, and both told checkers in Aniak they would be taking four hours of his rest at the community center

In addition to the distinction of being first to Aniak, Williams Jr. also clocked the fastest elapsed time from the start line in Bethel to Kalskag. But he says the race has only begun.

1 of 5 — Screen Shot 2026-01-24 at 11.48.39 AM.png Musher Jessica Klejka arrives at the halfway point of the 2026 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in Aniak on Jan. 24, 2026. Nat Herz / KYUK/Northern Journal 2 of 5 — Screen Shot 2026-01-24 at 11.53.03 AM.png Musher Cody Strathe closes in on the Aniak checkpoint in the 2026 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Jan. 24, 2026. Max Graham / KYUK/Northern Journal 3 of 5 — Screen Shot 2026-01-24 at 11.47.14 AM.png Mike Williams Jr. arrives first to the Aniak checkpoint in the 2026 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Jan. 24, 2026. Nat Herz / KYUK/Northern Journal 4 of 5 — Screen Shot 2026-01-24 at 11.50.55 AM.png Musher Lev Shvarts tends to his dog team at the Aniak checkpoint in the 2026 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Jan. 24, 2026. Nat Herz / KYUK/Northern Journal 5 of 5 — Screen Shot 2026-01-24 at 11.50.34 AM.png Bethel musher Pete Kaiser carries a dog bucket at the Aniak checkpoint in the 2026 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Jan. 24, 2026. Nat Herz / KYUK/Northern Journal

“The race is on the way back, and there's some strong looking teams here, and this is a competitive race,” Williams Jr. said. “I ain't gonna get my hopes up too high, because there's a lot of trail for them to make up time, but we'll see. I like how my team looks.”

According to race veteran Richie Diehl of Aniak, the way back to Kalskag, passing through the notorious Whitefish Lake Loop, could present new challenges.

“When I snowmachined from Kalskag this morning, I stopped a few times, jumped on [it], and I was like, ‘This is gonna be a great trail,'" Diehl said. "And then I got home, started looking at the tracker, and everybody's doing seven to eight and a half miles an hour. And I was like … I expected that to be a 10 to 10 and a half mile trail. So, I mean, so it really makes me wonder what might happen around Whitefish here.”