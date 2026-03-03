Mike Williams Jr. takes 1st in Bethel Sprint Mushers Club race

Akiak musher Mike Williams Jr. has once again shown that he is one of the hardest local mushers to beat, finishing in first-place in the sprint race held on March 2 by the Bethel Sprint Mushers Club.

Williams Jr. completed the roughly 20-mile trip to the mouth of the Gweek River and back in 1 hour and 18 minutes to take home $3,400 of a $25,000 race purse.

Bethel musher Maurice Andrews and Kwethluk’s Lewis Pavila took second and third place, respectively. Herman Phillip of Kwethluk and Leighton Wassillie of Akiachak rounded out the top five mushers in the race.

Williams Jr. also took first place, and $3,200, in a recent two-day sprint race hosted by the community of Kwethluk from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21.

Next up, the Bethel Sprint Mushers Club will host a three-day race from March 12 through March 14 with a $75,000 purse. Find race details as they come available by visiting the Bethel Sprint Mushers Club Facebook page.