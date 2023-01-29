Pete Kaiser wins 7th Kuskokwim 300 title

Bethel musher Pete Kaiser has won his seventh Kuskokwim 300 title. He arrived at the Bethel finish line shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 with his team of 11 dogs. A big crowd of friends and family gathered at the finish line to celebrate.

Kaiser was the first musher to leave the Tuluksak checkpoint early on Jan. 29 after taking a mandatory four-hour rest. He needed to outlast 2019 winner Matthew Failor, who was only eight minutes behind Kaiser going into the final 50-mile run of the race. A warm weekend of racing with fresh snow made for slower than usual travel.

Kaiser wins a $25,000 prize for the victory. Only Jeff King has more K300 titles with his nine victories. Kaiser has won seven of the past nine K300 races. He won the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Races. Kaiser won the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in 2019.

